India: Stampede kills at least 18 people at train station

An investigation has been opened into the deadly stampede at a New Delhi railway station, which also left more than 10 others injured. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was "distressed" by the tragedy.

At least 18 people were killed and over 10 were injured in a stampede at a railway station in India's capital, New Delhi, late Saturday as crowds rushed to catch trains to the world's largest religious congregation, the Maha Kumbh Mela.

Delhi's caretaker chief minister Atishi, who uses only one name, was the first official to confirm the death toll. She said the bodies had been taken to the capital's Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narain Hospital in the capital.Mostly women and children were among the dead.

What do we know about the incident?

The incident occurred at about 8 p.m. local time (1430 GMT) on two platforms as passengers were waiting to board trains to Prayagraj city, a temporary township created for the festival.

Authorities had reported 15 deaths before the revised toll.

"I can confirm 15 deaths at the hospital. They don't have any open injury. Most [likely died from] hypoxia or maybe some blunt injury but that would only be confirmed after an autopsy," Dr Ritu Saxena, deputy medical superintendent of Lok Nayak Hospital in New Delhi told AFP news agency earlier on Sunday.

Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh said in a post on social media that he was "extremely pained by the loss of lives due to stampede" at the New Delhi railway station.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he was "distressed" by the stampede. "I pray that the injured have a speedy recovery. The authorities are assisting all those who have been affected by this stampede," he wrote on X.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that an investigation has been ordered to find out what led to the stampede.

The Indian Railways on Sunday announced a compensation of approximately 11,000 euros each for the next of kin of those killed in the crush.

Survivors with serious injuries would receive around 3,000 euros while those with minor injuries would be given 1,000 euros.

Opposition blames 'mismanagement'

Rahul Gandhi, the leader of the opposition in the lower house of India's parliament, deemed the incident a "failure" on the part of the railways.

"The news of several people dying and many getting injured due to stampede at New Delhi Railway Station is extremely sad and distressing," he said on X.

"This incident once again highlights the failure of the Railways and the insensitivity of the government," Gandhi said.

He added that better arrangements should have been made at the station, given the large number of devotees going to the Maha Kumbh Mela.

"The government and the administration should ensure that no one has to lose their life due to mismanagement and negligence," the Congress party senior leader said.

Deadly stampede on Kumbh Mela's most significant day To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

At least 30 people were killed in a stampede during the six-week festival last month after tens of millions of Hindus gathered to bathe in sacred river waters.

Edited by: Rana Taha, Wesley Dockery