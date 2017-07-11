India: Smog-shrouded Delhi shuts schools, construction

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Indian officials have recommended that offices should let half of the employees work from home in Delhi while the city struggles with smog. Construction activities across the city have also been halted.
The Delhi National Capital Region (NCR) was directed to shut down schools and educational institutions till November 21city's air pollution worsens.
Schools have already been closed for over a week, as the air quality is hazardous not only to those with respiratory issues but also healthy individuals.
The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) recommended using anti-smog guns, devices that spray atomized water, cross the city, and authorities were also considering a two-day lockdown, reported daily newspaper Hindustan Times.
The watchdog body also advised workplaces in the states of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan to allow at least 50% of the employees to work from home.
Delhi's pollution problem is especially bad in late fall and early winter, when prevailing weather patterns drive pollutants from heavy industry and coal-fired power plants to smother the megacity in toxic gray smog. Additionally, the city residents are inhaling smoke from burning crop waste in the neighboring states of Haryana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh. The city is among the worst-polluted in the world.
Capital Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) was 389 on Wednesday, in the "very poor" category for the fourth day in a row. It had been in the most harmful "severe" category for the previous week, following the festive season.
All construction activities have been halted across the region, and only five out of Delhi's 11 thermal power plants will be operational.
The Supreme Court of India had asked the regional watchdog agency CAQM for suggestions on fighting the air pollution. The Court also criticized the federal and state governments over their failure to address the problem, as more than 20 million people have to endure toxic air almost every winter.
