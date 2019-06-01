 India slaps retaliatory tariffs on US goods | News | DW | 16.06.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

India slaps retaliatory tariffs on US goods

India has imposed higher levies on a range of US products after Washington ended key trade privileges for New Delhi. The US accuses India of being a "high-tariff country" that limits access to its gigantic market.

The flags of the United States and India adorn a conference table during a meeting between US and Indian officials (Getty Images/AFP/R. Schmidt)

India is charging higher duties from Sunday on imports of 28 US products, including almonds, apples and walnuts, in response to the US government's decision this month to withdraw certain trade privileges for the South Asian country.  

From June 5, US President Donald Trump scrapped trade privileges under the Generalized System of Preferences (GSP) for India, the biggest beneficiary of a scheme that allowed duty-free exports of up to $5.6 billion (€4.94 billion).

India termed the move "unfortunate" and vowed to uphold its national interests.

Read more: How much damage are Trump’s tariffs doing to the Chinese economy?

New Delhi's retaliation now will likely hurt US exporters of agricultural goods. India is by far the largest buyer of US almonds, paying $543 million for more than half of US almond exports in 2018, US Department of Agriculture data shows. It is the second-largest buyer of US apples, taking $156 million worth in 2018.

The move is expected to heighten trade tensions between the two countries. It comes ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting with Trump on the sidelines of a G20 summit in Japan on June 28 and 29.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who is expected to visit India this month, said this week the US was open to dialogue to resolve trade differences with India through greater access for American companies to its markets.

Watch video 01:20

US-China trade dispute is deadlocked

A high-tariff country?

Trade between India and the US has grown rapidly over the past decade and stood at about $142.1 billion in 2018. The two countries enjoy close bilateral ties, but Washington has long accused India of being a "high-tariff country" that limits access to its huge market.

Read more: Trade war 'hasn't made America great again,' says China

US trade officials also accuse New Delhi of deploying "a wide array of trade barriers that create serious negative effects on US commerce." This, they argue, has led to the US facing a huge trade deficit with India, amounting to some $27.3 billion in 2017.

Furthermore, New Delhi's new rules in areas such as e-commerce and data localization have angered Washington and hit companies including Amazon, Walmart, Mastercard and Visa.

Previously, the Trump administration imposed tariffs of 25% on steel and 10% on aluminum imported from India. Angered by Washington's refusal to exempt it from the higher steel and aluminium tariffs, India initially issued an order in June last year to raise import taxes as high as 120% on a slew of US items.

But New Delhi repeatedly delayed raising tariffs as the two nations engaged in trade talks.

Watch video 02:40

Is India the next unicorn hub?

sri/tj (Reuters, dpa)

Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

US-China trade spat: China's Asian neighbors see record investments

More and more companies are relocating their factories from China amid trade tensions between Washington and Beijing, a UN report shows. Is China's "world's factory" tag under threat as firms seek to avoid US tariffs? (12.06.2019)  

China retaliatory tariffs on US goods come into force

No end seems to be in sight for the bitter trade spat between the US and China, as Beijing's retaliatory tariffs on US goods kick in. China now plans to create a blacklist of "unreliable" foreign firms. (31.05.2019)  

US President Donald Trump terminates preferential trade status for India

Washington accuses New Delhi of deploying a wide range of trade barriers that negatively affect US commerce. Media reports say that India could impose higher import duties on US goods in response to Trump's latest move. (01.06.2019)  

How much damage are Trump’s tariffs doing to the Chinese economy?

Chinese exports to the US have been subject to the Trump tariffs since last July. According to the US President, this is wrecking the Chinese economy but does the Asian power ultimately have more stomach for this fight? (16.05.2019)  

Trade war 'hasn't made America great again,' says China

Beijing has blamed the US for the ongoing trade dispute and said it will not compromise on "major issues of principle." Washington plans to impose more tariffs on Chinese goods after recently increasing duties on them. (02.06.2019)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form

Newsletter registration  

Audios and videos on the topic

US-China trade dispute is deadlocked  

Is India the next unicorn hub?  

Related content

USA Trump und Modi im Weißen Haus

US President Donald Trump terminates preferential trade status for India 01.06.2019

Washington accuses New Delhi of deploying a wide range of trade barriers that negatively affect US commerce. Media reports say that India could impose higher import duties on US goods in response to Trump's latest move.

Mexiko, Otay: Lange Lkw-Schlangen an der Grenze zwischen Mexiko und USA

US, Mexico sign agreement to slow immigration, avoid tariffs 08.06.2019

President Donald Trump had threatened tariffs on all Mexican imports unless Mexico acted to slow illegal migration into the US. A new deal means it has avoided the threat, he announced.

Mexiko: Migranten auf dem Weg in die USA

Migration fuels US-Mexico tariff dispute 06.06.2019

US President Donald Trump could follow through on his threat to impose a 5% tariff on Mexican imports if the country does not reduce the number of migrants traversing the country in the hope of gaining asylum in the US.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  