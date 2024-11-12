India: Shutdown in Manipur after security forces kill 10

Authorities said 10 "armed militants" were killed after attempting to attack a police post. State ethnic organizations contested the police version saying that those killed were local village volunteers on patrol.

Life came to a standstill in parts of Manipur state in India's northeast on Tuesday, and schools and businesses remained closed after ten armed men were killed in a gunfight with security forces a day before.

The district administration imposed prohibitory orders on Tuesday to maintain law and order, while local ethnic organizations called for an 11-hour "total shutdown" in protest against Monday's killings.

Roads in the region remained empty as people stayed indoors.

What happened on Monday?

According to security forces, the violence began on Monday when they retaliated against "armed militants" attempting to attack a police post near Jiribam district town, resulting in a 45-minute shootout.

"A search of the area resulted in the recovery of 10 bodies of armed militants as well as sophisticated automatic weapons," the police said in a statement.

The state's Indigenous Tribal Leaders' Forum contested the police version, saying that those killed were local village volunteers of the Hmar ethnic group and were patrolling to protect their community after a recent attack on a tribal woman.

The Hmar Students' Association condemned the incident, calling it a "premeditated massacre" by security forces in collaboration with "Meitei militants."

What is happening in Manipur?

The state of Manipur has been the scene of violent clashes between the predominantly Hindu Meitei community and the mostly Christian Kuki community since May last year.

Following the violence, stemming from tensions over land rights and economic benefits, Manipur is now divided into two ethnic zones — a valley controlled by the Meiteis, surrounded by Kuki-dominated hills.

On Monday night, heavy gunfire was also reported in the periphery of the hills and the Imphal Valley.

Since May 2023, over 250 people have been killed in the violence and more than 60,000 people displaced.

