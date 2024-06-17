India: Several killed in train collision in West Bengal

A goods train crashed into a passenger train in India's West Bengal state, killing at least five and injuring several others. Rescue operations are underway.

A cargo train collided with a passenger train in the eastern Indian state of West Bengal on Monday, killing at least five and injuring several others, local police reported.

Images broadcast on Indian media showed the wreckage of derailed carriages following the incident in the Phansidewa area of Darjeeling district.

"Doctors, ambulances and disaster teams have been rushed to the site for rescue, recovery, medical assistance," State Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee shared on X.

