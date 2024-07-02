India: Several killed in stampede at religious gathering

Hospital officials in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh say at least 27 people were crushed to death and more were injured.

At least 27 were crushed to death in a stampede at a Hindu religious gathering in a village in the Hathras district of Uttar Pradesh in northern India on Tuesday, local officials said.

"We have received 27 bodies so far," Uttar Pradesh state senior medical officer Ram Mohan Tiwari told the AFP news agency, warning: "Bodies are still coming."

Chief medical officer Umesh Kumar Tripathi told reporters that the dead included 25 women and two men.

"Many injured have also been admitted," Tripathi said. "The primary reason is a stampede during a religious event."

Crowds had gathered to celebrate the Hindu god Shiva in the city of Hathras, some 140 kilometers (87 miles) southeast of New Delhi.

The precise cause of the stampede remains unclear but local media have cited police sources as saying that hot and humid weather may have led to uncomfortable conditions, prompting panic.

"There was a huge crowd of [worshippers] gathered at the spot," one victim told the Hindustan Times in a nearby hospital.

"There was no way out, and everybody fell on each other, and a stampede took place. When I tried to move out, there were motorcycles parked outside, which blocked my way. Many fainted while others died."

This is a developing story and will be updated...

