India: Several dead as cyclone Fengal brings heavy rainfall

Authorities in southern states of India have issued warnings as Fengal is expected to bring further heavy rainfall.

Parts of southern India were reeling from cyclone Fengal on Tuesday while at the same time, northern Kerala was put on red alert and schools in the city of Puducherry were closed.

The cyclone has so far claimed 12 lives in the state of Tamil Nadu, according to a report by local newspaper The Hindu. It also wreaked havoc in Sri Lanka last week.

Over 200,000 hectares (494,210 acres) of farmland have been submerged under water and over 2,400 huts were damaged due to heavy rainfall, the report said.

At least 14 districts of Tamil Nadu remain impacted.

Schools were shut in parts of southern India with weather officials on Monday warning that there remained a risk of flash flooding.

Fengal made landfall in India's Tamil Nadu state on Saturday, bringing the highest 24-hour rainfall recorded in 30 years to nearby Puducherry.

At least 12 people have died in India due to cyclone Fengal Image: AFP/Getty Images

The cyclone then weakened to a normal low-pressure weather system by Monday morning.

Relief work underway

Authorities have issued a red alert warning in the adjoining state of Kerala as the cyclone is expected to bring substantial rainfall on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday called Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister Muthuvel Karunanidhi Stalin and assured all possible help and support to the state, government sources said.

Stalin has urged Modi for an immediate interim relief of Rs 20 billion (€224 million, $236 million) from the National Disaster Relief Fund citing the "unprecedented" destruction caused by Cyclone Fengal, a Times of India report said.

