Asia

India: Schools reopening signals return to normalcy after COVID catastrophe

As India cautiously reopens schools months after a devastating coronavirus surge, officials say the benefit of education now outweighs the risk to public health.

Students in a classroom at 50% capacity in Bangalore

Indian schools are reopening with strict protocols in place

Many schools across India are opening this week for the first time in 18 months, as the worst of the coronavirus pandemic in the country seems to have subsided.

As part of nationwide lockdown measures, most schools were closed in March 2018, and classes went online. As doors are reopened, students will be required to follow strict COVID protocols.

"It is kind of strange going back to class after 18 months. Sure, the fear of COVID is there, but if everyone acts responsibly then we should be safe," Arya Jain, a grade 10 student in Delhi, told DW.

What guidelines are in place?

"Our staff is vaccinated, and all protocols are in place. More importantly, the measures outlined by the Delhi government will be implemented," said Abha Malik, a high school teacher.

The reopening guidelines include having no more than 50% of capacity in each classroom, mandatory thermal screening, staggered lunch breaks, wider seating arrangements, and avoiding guest visits.

Watch video 03:19

India: Pandemic forces children to drop out of school

Moreover, students, teachers, and non-teaching staff who reside in COVID containment zones will not be allowed to physically attend classes.

Many schools have strengthened infrastructure and resources including ventilation, water supply and toilets. "Stay-at-home when sick" policies are also encouraged.

"Given that COVID cases have come down, we feel we can open schools now. Almost 98% of staff in Delhi schools have had at least one dose of a vaccine," Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia told reporters.

Is it safe to reopen schools?

According to UNICEF, the closure of 1.5 million schools in India during the pandemic has impacted 247 million children.

During a media briefing in July, Balram Bhargava, the director general of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), backed the reopening of Indian schools as soon as possible. And the president of the Indian Medical Association, J.A. Jayalal, recently said that now is the "right time" for governments to take a "calculated risk" and resume classes.

Watch video 02:52

Spread of 'delta plus' variant in India worries experts

The confidence of policy planners has been bolstered by the latest serological survey for COVID conducted by the ICMR across 70 districts in 21 states.

Results of the survey published in July showed 67.6% of subjects had antibodies associated with SARS-CoV-2.

The findings are significant for schools because children aged 6-17 years were included in the national survey for the first time. The presence of antibodies was 57.2% among 6-9-year-olds and 61.6% among 10-17-year-olds.

And last month, Gujarat-based Zydus Cadila's three-dose COVID vaccine was granted emergency use authorization for adults and children above 12 years old, making it potentially the first vaccine to be administered to the adolescent population in India.

Although the vaccine has been approved for use, the government has yet to roll out a vaccination drive for adolescents.

Do benefits outweigh risks?

"I believe with every passing day, schools are going to be safer than the previous day. It will happen only when schools are open. Therefore, we need to start now and do everything to reduce the risk further," Chandrakant Lahariya, a public policy and health systems specialist, told DW.

Lahariya believes the benefits of education are now greater than the health risk, as COVID will likely remain present for many months, or even years.

"The risk of SARS CoV-2 is not going to be zero, but if we see it in perspective, the COVID risk to children is lower than risk of other diseases such as dengue, malaria and even tuberculosis," added Lahariya.

India on Tuesday reported 30,941 new coronavirus cases, and 350 deaths, taking the respective cumulative tally to over 32.7 million cases and 438,560 deaths, according to health ministry data.

Recent projections have shown that a third COVID wave could be less severe that what was seen Spring 2021, and could peak anytime between October and November.

  • Delhi residents step out as India's capital reopens after weeks of a coronavirus-induced lockdown

    COVID: Life slowly coming back to normal in India

    Out and about

    Commuters queuing up outside the entrance of a metro station in central Delhi. Just weeks ago, India was battling a devastating wave of the coronavirus that brought the country's health care infrastructure to its knees. Supplies of medical oxygen ran short and crematoriums were overrun. As numbers begin to fall, Indians are back on the streets of their capital city.

  • Shoppers and vendors at a local market in Delhi

    COVID: Life slowly coming back to normal in India

    Undeterred by heat

    Vendors take a break amid a busy marketplace in Delhi. The fall in coronavirus case numbers comes at a time when temperatures are soaring in the national capital. Even as temperatures touch a peak of 43 degrees Celsius (109.4 degrees Fahrenheit), shoppers can be seen thronging local markets, hunting for good deals under the sweltering sun.

  • People step out as shops and markets reopen in India's national capital region after weeks of lockdown

    COVID: Life slowly coming back to normal in India

    Lack of social distancing

    Large groups of people flock to a crowded flea market in Delhi's neighboring city of Gurgaon, a part of the national capital region. Despite attempts from local authorities to ensure that visitors adhere to COVID-related rules, social distancing remains a distant dream in markets like these. In some cases, mask-wearing shoppers were seen pulling down their masks to bargain for the best price.

  • Delhi residents step out as India's capital reopens after weeks of lockdown

    COVID: Life slowly coming back to normal in India

    Respite from lockdowns

    A couple walks through the narrow lanes of Khan Market in central Delhi. As cafes, restaurants and bars open for business after weeks of lockdown, many residents are stepping out for a meal or a drink as they seek a change from their COVID lifestyle. Tired of working from home, many young professionals can be seen perched on stools at local coffee shops, sipping on their iced lattes.

  • A shopping mall in New Delhi

    COVID: Life slowly coming back to normal in India

    Experts warn of third wave

    As the sun blazes outdoors, malls have become the favored shopping destination for locals. However, as states lift their coronavirus lockdowns in phases, experts have warned that another wave of the virus, in part fuelled by the emergence of the "delta plus" variant, may not be far behind.

  • Delhi's Connaught Place

    COVID: Life slowly coming back to normal in India

    Traffic back to normal

    A large number of cars parked at Connaught Place in New Delhi. As restrictions are lifted and many offices resume work, traffic is back to its regular levels in the national capital region, even during non-peak hours. The short-lived ease of commuting within the city, which is known for its traffic congestion, has come to a quick end.

  • A woman with her dog in Gurgaon's Banjara market

    COVID: Life slowly coming back to normal in India

    Coronavirus fatigue sets in

    A woman shops for ceramic bowls and platters as her dog looks on, in Banjara market, Gurgaon. Over a year after India imposed its first coronavirus-induced lockdown, COVID fatigue has set in. Authorities are finding it increasingly difficult to keep people from stepping out — especially in the cooler evenings — after weeks of staying cooped up inside their homes.

  • Shops and markets reopen in Delhi and the national capital region

    COVID: Life slowly coming back to normal in India

    Precarious calm before likely storm

    While the Indian government was caught off-guard by the last surge, preparations are underway to prevent such a situation from repeating itself. Local administrations and hospitals are looking to bolster the country's health care system. But as masks hang below the chin and social distancing remains a faraway dream, experts say that India could see another surge in the next six to eight weeks.

    Author: Seerat Chabba (New Delhi)


