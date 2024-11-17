India says Nigeria is 'natural' partner as Modi visits

New Delhi and Abuja aim to boost ties through trade and technology, but also through joint intelligence and anti-terrorism efforts. Narendra Modi said his trip would highlight "the priorities of the Global South."

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Nigerian President Bola Tinubu pledged to deepen their strategic partnership on Sunday, as Modi made his first visit to the West African country.

New Delhi said Modi's trip represented a meeting of the largest democracy in the world and the largest one in Africa, dubbing the two as "natural partners."

The visit comes amid a revived push by both India and Nigeria for permanent representation on the UN Security Council and as India seeks to find its place in a multipolar world.

"Together we will also continue to highlight at the global level the priorities of the Global South and thanks to our joint efforts, we will achieve success as well in this," Modi said.

During the meeting, both leaders said they sought to usher in a new chapter in the two countries' relationship in the areas of defense, energy, technology, trade and development.

Modi and Tinubu also pledged greater collaboration in counterterrorism, maritime security and intelligence sharing. It is meant to help both countries cope with growing threats in the Indian Ocean and the Gulf of Guinea, which is one of the world's most dangerous areas for piracy.

New title for Modi in Nigeria

Modi was welcomed to the Nigerian presidency by a military pipe band and honor guard, before entering closed-door talks with Tinubu and senior officials at his Aso Rock residence.

The Nigerian president conferred on Modi the title of the Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger, the country's second-highest national honor, describing Modi as a representation of a "very strong commitment to democratic values and norms."

"Nigeria values its excellent relationship with India and will work to broaden the same for the mutual benefits of our two friendly countries," Tinubu said.

As Africa has become a theatre of competition between the US, Europe, as well as Russia, Turkey and especially China, India too has sought to make some inroads in the continent.

Ahead of the trip, Modi's office boasted that more than 200 Indian companies had invested $27 billion (€25.6 billion) in Nigerian manufacturing, becoming major employers.

Nigeria is also India's largest trading partner in Africa with total bilateral trade estimated at $14.9 billion in 2022.

At least 60,000 Indian nationals and 200 Indian companies are present in Nigeria, authorities say.

