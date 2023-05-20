  1. Skip to content
India: Saving endangered turtles through ecotourism

30 minutes ago

In India, locals and environmentalists have joined forces to save the endangered Olive Ridley turtle. The Velas ecotourism initiative is helping both the community and turtles to thrive, making the village a beacon of hope for conservation.


