India pushes ahead with Rohingya deportation amid Myanmar crackdown

Fleeing from the military crackdown in Myanmar, Lin Lin Khaing (name changed), 30, a nurse in Hakha district of the northern Chin state, knew her journey to India would be fraught with danger.

Yet, she decided to embark on the perilous trip to leave behind the haunting memories of military repression in Myanmar and start a new, peaceful life in India's northeastern Mizoram state.

Evading military patrols and slogging through dense jungles, Khaing reached the Mizoram frontier only to find it sealed by Indian border guards.

"She is not alone. Nearly a thousand people, mostly civilians, are stuck on the other side of the border without food because Indian security forces are not allowing them in," Yung Thang, who works for an NGO that looks after the interests of the Chin community, told DW.

Even some Myanmar police have crossed into India to escape taking orders from the military junta now ruling the country.

Myanmar crackdown pushes people toward Mizoram

Over the past few weeks, security forces in Myanmar have been clamping down on people protesting the military's takeover of power and demanding the restoration of a democratically elected government.

Thousands of demonstrators have been put behind bars and hundreds have lost their lives so far.

The volatile situation has triggered warnings of a brewing humanitarian crisis along Myanmar's border with neighboring India, as many Myanmar citizens attempt to flee the crackdown.

India shares a 1,600-kilometer (1,000 mile) land frontier with Myanmar.

The northeastern Indian state of Mizoram — which shares a porous 400-kilometer border with Myanmar, mostly along the Tiau river — is particularly affected by the influx, as its people share deep ethnic ties with communities on the other side of the border like the Chins.

Indian border guards, however, have been sealing the border and pushing back those trying to enter the country.

The authorities' handling hasn't gone down well with Mizoram. The state's Chief Minister Zoramthanga last week wrote a letter to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking his intervention to resolve the humanitarian situation.

Zoramthanga requested that New Delhi offer political asylum to those fleeing Myanmar, saying that "a human catastrophe of gigantic proportions is happening in Myanmar right in front of our eyes."

It's not yet clear if New Delhi will agree to offer political asylum to these people.

India, which has sought to build closer ties with Myanmar to counter China's influence, has not condemned the military coup.

Rohingya detained in Jammu

India is already home to thousands of asylum-seekers from Myanmar, including the Rohingya — a Muslim minority in Buddhist-dominated Myanmar — who fled the country during previous bouts of violence.

The United Nations says there are 16,000 registered Rohingya in India, but many more are believed to be undocumented.

Overall, an estimated 40,000 Rohingya reside across the country, with some 5,000 living in the northern Jammu and Kashmir region.

Modi's Hindu-nationalist government has for years asked regional authorities to identify and deport them. New Delhi has described the Rohingya as a security threat, accusing them of having links to the "Islamic State" and other Muslim extremist groups.

Community representatives have denied the allegations.

The latest influx from Myanmar comes at a time when Indian police detained over 150 Rohingya living illegally in Jammu and Kashmir.

Dozens of them are in a makeshift "holding center" at Jammu's Hira Nagar jail after local authorities conducted biometric and other tests on hundreds of people to verify their identities.

A process has been kick-started to deport them to Myanmar. Jammu's Inspector General of Police, Mukesh Singh, told DW: "The process of deportation of the Rohingya has started. After their nationality verification with the Myanmar government, they will be deported."

One of the detainees is Abdul Ali, who crossed into India in 2012 along with his wife Meenara. They have been living in Jammu since then.

"This separation is painful. My two kids are asking for their father. I have no food to feed them, no one to turn to," she told DW.

Rohingya children: Raped, kidnapped, orphaned Shot and stabbed Since August, more than 600,000 Rohingya have fled from Myanmar into Bangladesh. "The day the military came, they burnt down the village and shot my mother as she was trying to escape. My father couldn’t walk, so they stabbed him. I saw this with my own eyes," says 10-year-old Mohammed Belal who managed to run away from his village.

Rohingya children: Raped, kidnapped, orphaned Haunted by the trauma Mohammed’s sister Nur also watched the slaughter. She and her brother now live in a shelter for unaccompanied children in Bangladesh. She can play there and gets regular meals, a stark contrast to her journey from Myanmar where she and her brother nearly starved. But she is still haunted by the trauma of the recent weeks. "I miss my parents, my home, my country," she says.

Rohingya children: Raped, kidnapped, orphaned Deep-rooted conflict The conflict, which has been going on for 70 years and is rooted in the post-World War II social organization of the country, has claimed more than 2,000 victims since 2016, including the mother of 12-year-old Rahman, above. "They set fire to my home, and my mother was ill, so she could not leave," he says.

Rohingya children: Raped, kidnapped, orphaned Save the children Dilu-Aara, 5, came to the camp with her sister Rojina after she witnessed her parents being murdered by the military. "I was crying all the time and the bullets were flying over our heads. I escaped somehow." The international aid agency Save the Children is helping minors who come to Kutupalong without parents. Children make up to 60 percent of all Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh.

Rohingya children: Raped, kidnapped, orphaned Hunted like animals Jaded Alam is among the hundreds of kids who came to Kutupalong without parents. Fortunately, his aunt cares for him — and very well, he admits. Jaded grew up in a village called Mandi Para where he used to love playing football, but everything changed when the military attacked. "They told us to leave our home. When I was running with my parents, they shot them. They died on the spot," he says.

Rohingya children: Raped, kidnapped, orphaned Child abductions Not all families have been separated during their plight, however. Rahman Ali has been scouring the refugee camp for weeks now after his 10-year-old son Zifad disappeared. Rumors of child abductions have swirled around the camp for years, and Rahman fears his son has fallen prey to human traffickers. "I can't eat, I can’t sleep. I’m so upset! It’s like I’ve gone mad."

Rohingya children: Raped, kidnapped, orphaned "My mind is not normal" When the shooting started, Sokina Khatun did all she could to protect her children — but she couldn't save Yasmine,15, and Jamalita, 20, who were in a neighboring village at the time. "Their throats were cut in front of their grandparents," she says. "I was numb, I couldn’t feel the pain. Right now my mind is not normal," she says. She managed to rescue nine of her offspring.

Rohingya children: Raped, kidnapped, orphaned Attacked, raped and robbed Yasmine thinks she might be 15 but looks considerably younger. In her village, she used to play with marbles and run in the nearby fields, but different memories haunt her now: The attack by Myanmar forces, the beating and murder of her beloved father and brothers, and the rape by a group of Burmese soldiers who also robbed her. "I felt lots of pain in my body," she says. Author: Jan Tomes, John Owens



Rohingya targeted because of religion?

Officials did not say why there was a push now to deport the stateless group, who have long suffered persecution in their homeland where they are denied freedom of movement and citizenship.

Human rights groups have called on New Delhi to follow the international principle of non-refoulement, which prohibits sending people back to places where their lives are in danger.

They have urged India, the world's largest democracy, to give them humanitarian assistance.

Prashant Bhushan, a renowned lawyer in India, told DW that the deportation of the Rohingya would be "illegal and there is a significant danger of them being subjected to violence in Myanmar."

Rohingya leaders, meanwhile, accuse the Modi government of targeting the community for being Muslim.

"There are other refugees in India also, but the government is targeting only Rohingya because of our religion," Sabber Kyaw Min, director of the Rohingya Human Rights Initiative, told DW.

The Rohingya stress that the current political and security conditions are not conducive for them to return to Myanmar.