India: Republic TV CEO Vikas Khanchandani arrested in TV ratings scam

Vikas Khanchandani, CEO of Indian media company ARG Outlier Media Pvt Ltd, was arrested in the western Indian city of Mumbai on Sunday morning.

"Network’s CEO was arrested from his home this morning without any papers, and despite complete compliance with the investigation," tweeted the Republic TV twitter account, the company's flagship news channel.

Khanchandani and the company's Chief Financial Officer Sivasubramanian Sundaram had filed for anticipatory bail at a sessions court on Thursday, the hearing for which was scheduled on Monday, legal news portal Live Law reported.

The network said it would request an urgent hearing to file for bail for their CEO.

The media conglomerate has been accused of manipulating viewership for its channels, in a case dubbed as TRP scam (Target Rating Point).

Arnab Goswami, editor-in-chief of the Republic Media Network, had been arrested on November 4, for abetment to suicide in an unrelated case.