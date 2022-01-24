India: 10 films to understand the land and its people

Tracking down Gandhi through photographs

1893: Waiting room at Pietermaritzburg Station, Natal, South Africa

On June 7, 1893, shortly after his arrival in South Africa, Gandhi was thrown out of first class as a 'non-white' on the train journey from Durban to Pretoria. The night in the waiting room of the Pietermaritzburg train station was the turning point in his life. Gandhi transformed himself from a shy lawyer into an activist for the rights of the Indian minority in South Africa.