  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Pope Benedict XVI
War in Ukraine
Israel
Sendung Global 3000 | Indien Tanz
Image: DW

India: Real Men Can Dance!

22 minutes ago

The ambition of this 22-year-old Indian man is commendable, especially with almost everyone in his family and village against him.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Lmry

They think Pawan Kumar is crazy to pursue a career as a ballet dancer. He can't imagine anything else.

 

Also on Global 3000:

 

 

Sendung Global 3000 | Dschibuti Flucht nach Arabien
Image: NDR

Djibouti's dangerous migration route

For many Africans, the Arabian Peninsula represents prosperity. Those who find work there have already made it. The route from Djibouti is dangerous, but that's not stopping migrants from making the journey.

 

 

Brazil: The blue macaw makes a comeback

For about 20 years, the Spix's Macaw parrot species native to Brazil was extinct in the wild. But the birds have been successfully re-bred thanks to stocks held in zoos and by private owners. Now, they are being released into the wild.

 

South Africa: Global Snack from the Street Grill

Roosterkoek has been enjoyed in South Africa for centuries. It is a dough ball traditionally grilled on an open fire, and you can fill it with anything you want, or just eat it plain and sweet. A real street food.

 

 

 

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

MON 09.01.2023 – 00:30 UTC
MON 09.01.2023 – 05:02 UTC
MON 09.01.2023 – 11:30 UTC
MON 09.01.2023 – 19:30 UTC
TUE 10.01.2023 – 23:30 UTC
WED 11.01.2023 – 02:30 UTC
WED 11.01.2023 – 21:30 UTC
FRI 13.01.2023 – 08:30 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +/-0 | Berlin UTC +1 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -8 | Edmonton UTC -7 | New York UTC -5
 

DW Deutsch+

FRI 13.01.2023 – 08:30 UTC

Vancouver UTC -8 | New York UTC -5 | Sao Paulo UTC -3 

Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

The coffin of former Pope Benedict is carried during his funeral, in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, January 5, 2023.

Pope Benedict XVI honored at St. Peter's Square funeral

Religion5 hours ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Doctor Bukar M. Galtimar, right, examines a malnourished child at the Inpatients Therapeutic Feeding Center in Maiduguri, Nigeria

Nigeria: Authorities crack down on 'quack doctors'

Nigeria: Authorities crack down on 'quack doctors'

Health22 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Chinese lawyer and citizen journalist Zhang Zhan

China: Zhang Zhan's prison letter offers hope and fear

China: Zhang Zhan's prison letter offers hope and fear

Press Freedom3 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

A room hosting a patient infected with COVID-19 coronavirus, medical staff wearing PPE

Are Germany’s hospitals in critical condition?

Are Germany’s hospitals in critical condition?

Health2 hours ago06:30 min
More from Germany

Europe

Lucie Fukova (left) speaks into a microphone at a meeting on Roma at the OSCE

Czech Republic appoints its first Roma commissioner

Czech Republic appoints its first Roma commissioner

Politics23 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Israel's Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir on Jerusalem's sacred site.

Ben-Gvir's visit might strain Israeli ties with Arab nations

Ben-Gvir's visit might strain Israeli ties with Arab nations

Politics3 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

The front end of the BMW i Vision Dee (Digital Emotional Experience) concept car is shown during a BMW keynote address at CES 2023

What's going on at CES 2023, the biggest US tech show

What's going on at CES 2023, the biggest US tech show

Business4 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

Aerial view of deforested area of Amazon rainforest

Climate protection in Brazil: Can Lula save the rainforest?

Climate protection in Brazil: Can Lula save the rainforest?

PoliticsJanuary 3, 2023
More from Latin America
Go to homepage