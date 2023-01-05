India: Real Men Can Dance!

The ambition of this 22-year-old Indian man is commendable, especially with almost everyone in his family and village against him.

They think Pawan Kumar is crazy to pursue a career as a ballet dancer. He can't imagine anything else.

Djibouti's dangerous migration route

For many Africans, the Arabian Peninsula represents prosperity. Those who find work there have already made it. The route from Djibouti is dangerous, but that's not stopping migrants from making the journey.

Brazil: The blue macaw makes a comeback

For about 20 years, the Spix's Macaw parrot species native to Brazil was extinct in the wild. But the birds have been successfully re-bred thanks to stocks held in zoos and by private owners. Now, they are being released into the wild.

South Africa: Global Snack from the Street Grill

Roosterkoek has been enjoyed in South Africa for centuries. It is a dough ball traditionally grilled on an open fire, and you can fill it with anything you want, or just eat it plain and sweet. A real street food.

