Asia

India protesters disappointed by Trump's support for Modi

Amid deadly rioting in the Indian capital, New Delhi, protesters against a controversial citizenship law told DW they had hoped US President Donald Trump would back their cause in talks with Indian PM Narendra Modi.

Protests in New Delhi during Trump visit

Violence erupted in India's capital Monday between groups protesting for and against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Seven people, including a policeman, were killed and at least 100 were reported to be injured.

More clashes were reported Tuesday in the New Delhi neighborhoods Maujpur, Bhajanpura, Karawal Nagar, Vijay Park and Yamuna Vihar. One journalist was shot and two others beaten by rioters. Some shops were set ablaze and schools were closed.

The violence comes as US President Donald Trump is in India for a two-day visit. Indian media quoted sources from the Ministry of Home Affairs claiming that the violence was "orchestrated" to coincide with the visit.                    

Over the last two months, several parts of India have seen protests over the CAA, which fast tracks citizenship of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian immigrants from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh who arrived in India before 2015.

It excludes Muslims, a move that has been criticized for undermining India's secular constitution.

Locals condemn violence

The air was tense Tuesday in Shaheen Bagh, a Muslim-majority neighborhood in southern New Delhi, which is the epicenter of anti-CAA protests. Protesters started gathering in the morning and people could be heard talking about Monday's events in hushed voices. Some of them talked about what they experienced, and others said they would march to denounce the violence.

"We had gone to northeast Delhi from Shaheen Bagh to meet people yesterday. The violence started as soon as we left," Ruby Sahaifi, a 22-year-old protester, told DW. "We didn't see any tension building up while we were there," she added.

Watch video 01:03

Modi and Trump praise Indian-American relations

Others claimed that the violence was incited by anti-Muslim elements.

"People are instigating violence. They have been trained to do this. They say India is ours and you should leave," said a 45-year-old woman who identified herself only as Shaheen Bagh, after the neighborhood.

"We won't be deterred by the violence. We will continue our protest peacefully," she said.

Many protesters at Shaheen Bagh criticized the "grand" welcome that the Narendra Modi government gave the US president. They said that "lavish preparations" were made for Trump amid unrest in the country.

"There is violence. Parts of the capital were set ablaze but Prime Minister Modi is busy entertaining guests," said Bagh, who has been protesting in New Delhi since December.

Read moreOpinion: The death of Indian democracy

Some protesters alleged that the Modi government was trying to portray an image of the country in front of Trump that was contradictory to the "realities on ground."

"For Trump's reception in Ahmedabad, they wrote 'world's largest democracy meets world's oldest democracy' on a wall," said Amita Bag, a hospital worker from the state of West Bengal.

"Is there democracy in India? So many people all over the country have been demanding for months that CAA be rolled back. But our voices have gone unheard."

Trump talks about religious freedom, but not CAA

President Trump responded to a question about the unrest due to the CAA during a press conference in New Delhi on Tuesday.

"We did talk about religious freedom. The prime minister said he wants people to have religious freedom," Trump said.

He said India has worked "hard" for religious freedom.

There were expectations that Trump would talk to Modi about the CAA but the US president said that it was not discussed.

"I heard about the individual attacks, but I did not discuss it. It is up to India," Trump said.

Some protesters earlier in the day had urged Trump to take up the issue of CAA with Modi, referring to the good relations between the two leaders.

"Trump has always talked about PM Modi being a good friend. He should tell his friend to take CAA back. We will vacate all roads if he supports us," Ruby Sahaifi, who has been frequenting the protests for months with her aunts and sisters, said.

Read moreTrump says US keen to boost defense sales to India

Others pointed out the similarities in the ideology of the two right-wing leaders.

"Both India and America have similar problems. Trump and Modi have the same ideology when it comes to Muslims," Amita Bag said.

Other protesters said that CAA was an internal matter to be taken up within the Modi government, and no foreign intervention was needed.

"We want Trump to see what's happening on humanitarian grounds. We don't need to tell him anything, he should see it for himself," said 60-year-old Nachhattar Singh from Punjab, who came to New Delhi with 10 others to protest. 

  • Trump and Modi and welcome guards (Reuters/A. Drago)

    In pictures: Trump visits Modi in India

    Modi meets Trump in his home state

    After a 17-hour journey, US President Donald Trump touched down in Ahmedabad, marking the start of his first visit to India as president. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed the US leader and first lady Melania Trump to his home state of Gujarat. The visit is intended to jump-start ties between the world’s two biggest democracies, which have recently been strained under trade tensions.

  • Indien Unruhen in Neu Delhi (picture-alliance/Xinhua News Agency/Str)

    In pictures: Trump visits Modi in India

    Violence overshadows visit

    Seven people were killed and at least 90 injured in violent riots on the sidelines of Trump's visit. India has experienced weeks of unrest since a controversial new citizenship law came into force in December. Critics say the law discriminates against Muslims. The latest violence erupted when hundreds of supporters and opponents of the law clashed in a Muslim-dominated area of Delhi on Sunday.

  • Trump and Modi in India (Getty Images/AFP/M. Ngan)

    In pictures: Trump visits Modi in India

    Thousands of spectators gather at new stadium

    The visit featured a mega-rally at the city's newly-built cricket stadium — billed as the biggest in the world with its capacity to hold 100,000 people. The 22-kilometer (14-mile) stretch is lined with huge billboards featuring Modi and the Trumps.

  • Indien | Donald Trump auf Staatsbesuch in Indien: Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner neben Sicherheitsberater Robert O'Brien (Reuters/A. Drago)

    In pictures: Trump visits Modi in India

    Trump's delegation

    Trump's daughter Ivanka, his son-in-law Jared Kushner, and US National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien also attended the "Namaste Trump" event at Sardar Patel Gujarat Stadium.

  • Protesters hold posters criticizing Donald Trump (Getty Images/AFP/D. Dutta)

    In pictures: Trump visits Modi in India

    Left-party activists protest visit

    Activists of left-wing parties gathered in the city of Guwahati, in the northeastern state of Assam, to protest Trump's visit to India. Assam has seen an outbreak of protests against the Modi government's controversial citizenship bill, which some say undermine India's secular traditions and excludes Muslim Indians.

  • Bricklayers build a wall in front of slum (picture-alliance/AP Photo/A. Solanki)

    In pictures: Trump visits Modi in India

    India builds wall to hide slums

    Trump's three-hour visit to Ahmedabad may cost civic authorities $13 million (€12 million), according to some estimates. This includes a wall built to hide one of the slums adjacent to the road expected to be used by Trump.

  • Locals stand in front of a Trump-Modi billboard, one man carries large sack on his back (picture-alliance/AP Photo/A. Solanki)

    In pictures: Trump visits Modi in India

    Security measures tightened

    ITC Maurya, the five-star hotel where Trump will be staying, has been turned into a fortress. Located in the city's secure Diplomatic Enclave, the hotel will not be accessible to the general public and all the 400+ rooms have been booked. Security teams from both the army and paramilitary forces will be patrolling the roads near the hotel and armed with snipers and sharp shooters.

  • Trumps tour Taj Mahal

    In pictures: Trump visits Modi in India

    Trumps tour Taj Mahal

    Trump and his wife visited the Taj Mahal in Agra, India. Ahead of their visit, the famous tombs at the iconic 17th century mausoleum were given a special clay pack treatment. The Yamuna river behind the Taj Mahal also received 17 million liters of water. On his way into the UNESCO world heritage site, Trump told reporters that it was an "incredible place."


