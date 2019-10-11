 India proposes nationwide citizen′s list, Muslims fear discrimination | Asia| An in-depth look at news from across the continent | DW | 26.11.2019

Asia

India proposes nationwide citizen's list, Muslims fear discrimination

India has proposed creating a list of all people who legally fulfill Indian citizenship requirements. Opponents fear the list could be used to target minority groups. Murali Krishnan reports.

Indian Muslims praying during Ramadan

India's Home Minister, Amit Shah, recently proposed creating a National Register of Citizens (NRC) for the entire country.

Although Shah assured the Indian Parliament that no groups would face discrimination, resistance to the proposal has been mounting, with several Indian states describing it as a move to target and harass minorities.

A similar exercise in India's northeastern state of Assam has already drawn condemnation as 1.9 million people, many from non-Hindu minorities, were not included in the list.

Indian political activists say that carrying out a similar process across India will spread anxiety among non-Hindu minorities around the country.

"The country today stands at the brink of catastrophic human suffering and injustice. If the government implements the NRC, it risks tearing the country apart, reopening the wounds of partition, and ultimately destroying India's secular democratic constitution," said Indian human rights activist Harsh Mander.

Opinion: India's government is playing with fire

Growing opposition to NRC

Opposition political parties have objected to the rollout of an NRC and said they were not consulted.

Mamata Banerjee, the head of the regional Trinamool Congress (TMC) party and chief minister of the state of West Bengal, said she will never allow such a citizen register in her state.

Watch video 04:20

Does India's National Register of Citizens target Muslims?

"There are few people who are trying to create disturbances in West Bengal in the name of implementation of the NRC. I want to make it very clear, we will never allow NRC in Bengal," Banerjee said last week.

India's Assam could plunge into chaos after final citizen list is released

KT Jaleel, the higher education minister in the southern state of Kerala, also criticized the proposal. "How can the home minister go for a nationwide rollout of the process? This is nothing but a ploy to harass and intimidate the minorities." 

The NRC in Assam, which was published on August 31, left out a sizable number of Hindi-speaking Bengalis and indigenous communities who were unable to prove their Indian citizenship.

"We reject the Supreme Court-monitored NRC, as it included many who should not have been and excluded many who are genuine Indian citizens,"  said Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, welcoming a nationwide NRC, including a recount in the state.

Narendra Modi's victory worries Indian Muslims

A logistical nightmare

The NRC process in Assam lasted nearly seven years and cost around 1.6 billion rupees (€202 million, $222.4 million). Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government has yet to specify how the proposed exercise will be carried out, and no time frame has been laid out.

Future uncertain for residents excluded from Assam's citizens' list

The laborious procedure for passing the proposed citizenship test could involve elaborate documentation as in the Assam case; including land and tenancy records as well as certificates proving permanent residency.

"It is not an easy matter. This exercise may be important for national security, but the logistics are formidable and daunting. This has not been thought through logically. It is scary," Prateek Guha, an attorney in Assam, told DW.

Watch video 02:51

Labeled as 'foreigners,' Assam's excluded residents face uncertainty

India for Hindus?

A nationwide NRC fits into the BJP's wider Hindu-nationalist message. In the run-up to the 2019 general elections, the BJP promised to bring in a NRC. 

The BJP government also plans to amend India's citizenship rules by introducing the "Citizenship Amendment Bill" (CAB) during the current winter session of Parliament. 

India's BJP wants citizenship bill to counter mistakes in Assam's NRC

The CAB would allow Hindus, Jains, Christians, Sikhs, Buddhists and Parsis from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan to apply for Indian citizenship, while keeping out Muslims.    

The Indian government argues that its measure aims to grant citizenship to religious minorities who have faced persecution in these countries.

But the proposal has been mired in controversy for leaving out only Muslims.

Watch video 02:27

India NRC: Assam 'foreigners' demand citizenship

India's BJP wants citizenship bill to counter mistakes in Assam’s NRC

Assamese groups are against the final version of the citizens' list that excludes indigenous and Hindu communities. Now, New Delhi wants to introduce a citizenship bill to save "genuine" residents from deportation. (11.10.2019)  

Future uncertain for residents excluded from Assam's citizens' list

Fear and panic have gripped those in Assam whose names have been excluded from the National Register of Citizens (NRC). DW's Murali Krishnan traveled to the state to speak to them. (24.09.2019)  

India citizenship lists: Nearly 2 million face statelessness

An effort by the state of Assam to tackle illegal immigration going back five decades has identified 1.9 million people who are ineligible for Indian citizenship. Critics say the list discriminates against Muslims. (31.08.2019)  

India's Assam could plunge into chaos after final citizen list is released

Experts and activists estimate that between 2 and 2.6 million people will be left out of Assam's final National Register of Citizens (NRC), to be released on August 30. The fate of these persons is still unknown. (30.08.2019)  

Opinion: India's government is playing with fire

India's ruling party has delivered on its promise to revoke the special autonomous status for Jammu and Kashmir. It is a risky move, but there is a clear rationale behind it, says DW's Rodion Ebbighausen. (05.08.2019)  

Narendra Modi's victory worries Indian Muslims

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's reelection has alarmed many Indian Muslims, who believe that their political interests will continue to be undermined by the Hindu nationalist politician. Faisal Fareed reports. (28.05.2019)  

Assam's citizenship survey threatens to upend millions of lives

Millions of people in the northeastern Indian state of Assam fear losing citizenship and a life of limbo after they were left off a draft national register for citizens. (31.12.2018)  

Indien Ausschluss aus dem National Register of Citizens | Menschen in Assam

India's BJP wants citizenship bill to counter mistakes in Assam’s NRC 11.10.2019

Assamese groups are against the final version of the citizens' list that excludes indigenous and Hindu communities. Now, New Delhi wants to introduce a citizenship bill to save "genuine" residents from deportation.

Sri Lanka | Präsident Mahinda Rajapaksa und sein Bruder Gotabaya Rajapaksa

Sri Lanka: The Rajapaksa brothers walk a diplomatic tightrope with China and India 21.11.2019

Gotabaya Rajapaksa and his brother, Mahinda, have returned to power in Sri Lanka. They are likely to pivot back to China to help the economy, but the geopolitical landscape has changed with the rise of Modi's India.

Indien National Register of Citizens | Assam, Einsicht in Entwurf

India NRC: Assam 'foreigners' demand citizenship 09.10.2019

The northeastern Indian state of Assam has excluded nearly 2 million people from a citizenship list, throwing their lives into disarray. Critics say the list discriminates against many "genuine Indians," but authorities stress that the exercise was aimed at weeding out "illegal immigrants."

