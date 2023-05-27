  1. Skip to content
India powering its rural hospitals with solar energy

Beenish Javed
27 minutes ago

Across the country, for at least 250 hospitals in rural areas frequent power outages are a thing of the past. Thanks to installed solar panels, they now receive constant power. And that can be a game changer for both the hospital and the community.

