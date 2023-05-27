India powering its rural hospitals with solar energy

TechnologyIndiaIndia powering its rural hospitals with solar energyTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoTechnologyIndiaBeenish Javed27 minutes ago27 minutes agoAcross the country, for at least 250 hospitals in rural areas frequent power outages are a thing of the past. Thanks to installed solar panels, they now receive constant power. And that can be a game changer for both the hospital and the community. https://p.dw.com/p/4RygoAdvertisement