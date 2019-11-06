 India pollution: How a farming revolution could solve stubble burning | Environment| All topics from climate change to conservation | DW | 08.11.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Environment

India pollution: How a farming revolution could solve stubble burning

Pollution in Delhi has hit record-breaking levels and a farming method, known as stubble burning, was a major contributor. DW's Catherine Davison went to the countryside to check out what's being done to stop this trend.

Indian woman dressed in bright red and purple carrying crops from field (DW/Catherine Davison)

As a cloud of pollution enveloped Delhi earlier this week, closing schools and prompting the announcement of a public health emergency, new hope in mitigating the capital's annual pollution crisis might be found in a government plan to transform the agricultural sector.

Delhi has seen the worst pollution since 2016 this month, with some parts of the city experiencing over 150 times the concentration of toxic particles recommended by the World Health Organization.

Although a variety of measures – such as restricting Diwali fireworks and halting construction in the city – have been implemented in an attempt to curb the pollution, blame has largely been apportioned to stubble burning in the neighboring states of Punjab and Haryana.

Read more - India's youth want cleaner infrastructure

As farmers set fire to their fields to clear excess crop residue in time for the wheat sowing season, Delhi's Chief Minister tweeted that the fumes were transforming the capital into a "gas chamber." 

"If you take an average of the whole year, the contribution of agricultural burning [to Delhi's air pollution] is only 5%," says Dr Sumit Sharma, an Associate Director at TERI, a New Delhi-based research institute. 

"But if you talk about specific days when the fires are peaking, then it can go up to 40%." 

Despite an order on Monday from the highest court in India for an immediate halt to the practice, satellite data showed over 5,000 fires that day in Punjab alone. 

A busy road in the middle of the day is caught in a haze amid a smog emergency in the Indian capital (DW/Catherine Davison)

Record-breaking pollution left Delhi gasping for air

An Indian man rakes a field that is partially on fire as farmers try to clear land quickly (DW/Catherine Davison)

A big contributor has been stubble burning, a cheap and quick method of clearing land

India's unsustainable demand for crops

The states surrounding Delhi are known collectively as the "grain bowl" of India after the agricultural sector underwent a green revolution in the 1960s, leading to a dramatic increase in rice and wheat productivity. In Haryana alone, 80% of the almost 5 million hectares of land is now under cultivation, producing over 13 million tons of grain per year. 

But as production grew, the sector could not keep up with an increasing demand for labor, with farmers eventually abandoning hand harvesting in favor of less labor-intensive methods such as the combine harvester. 

Unlike manual harvesting techniques however, combine harvesters leave behind rice stubble, which prevents machines from sowing wheat seeds. With as little as 10 days between rice harvesting season and the sowing of wheat, farmers often turn to stubble burning to quickly remove the remaining rice crop residue. 

"To hire laborers in a 5 million hectare area at one time within 10 days is not possible," explains Dr ML Jat, Principal Scientist at the International Maize and Wheat Improvement Centre (CIMMYT), which has a research center in Karnal, Haryana.

"So when you cannot move the loose residue, when you cannot spread it on the surface there is no option except burning."

An Indian woman, head covered, looks through the basmati fields, a small boy in tow (DW/Catherine Davison)

A woman hand harvests basmati rice in a field near Karnal, Haryana

A man holds up his hand to reveal several grains of brown rice (DW/Catherine Davison)

The result: basmati rice

Could new technology trigger a second revolution?

With one ton of residue containing 4-6 kg of nitrogen, 1-2 kg of phosphorus, and 15-20 kg of potassium, CIMMYT's research has shown that residue burning not only releases toxic gases into the air, but also reduces soil nutrition and therefore crop yields. 

Burning the residue "means you are burning a lot of nutrients, basically," says Dr Jat.

He argues that India now needs to undergo a second, "evergreen" revolution, driven by technology such as the happy seeder, a machine which allows wheat to be sown on top of rice stubble, and the super sms (straw management system), a machine which attaches to the rear of a combine harvester to cut and spread loose residue across the field.

CIMMYT studies show that agricultural productivity can be improved with the use of happy seeders and super sms machines by between 10 and 15%, by reducing labor costs and time and allowing nutrients from the crop residue to be recycled back into the soil. Dr Jat sees it as a win-win situation: "On one side you are increasing your productivity with the happy seeder," he says, "And on the other you are saving your resources.”

Government subsidy helps farmers

Although the technology itself is not new, it was up until recently prohibitively expensive, with a happy seeder costing around 150,000 INR (almost €2,000). With around 80% of farmers in Haryana owning under 5 acres of land, the majority cannot afford to invest. 

Now, however, a central government scheme is investing over 11b INR (€140 million) in three states over a two-year period, with the aim of reducing crop residue burning by providing subsidies to farmers buying the machines. Organizations like CIMMYT are working alongside state governments to train farmers and promote the new technology, in an attempt to both increase grain productivity and reduce economic and labor inputs required by the farmers. 

Two many tinker with a happy seeder machine in a field (DW/Catherine Davison)

Saptal Ram, 67, operates a happy seeder machine used to sow wheat in Karnal

Farmer Vikas Chaudray kneels to the ground to show off his wheat crop to the camera (DW/Catherine Davison)

Farmer Vikas Chaudray examines wheat growing through the rice stubble residue

Vikas Chaudhary, 39, a beneficiary of the plan who owns 14 hectares of land just outside Karnal, Haryana, says that his input cost has decreased from 3-4 thousand rupees per acre to just over 1,000 since he started using the happy seeder.

"Everyone said I was a mad farmer, I will never get a good yield with the field full of straw," Chaudhary says. "But I am very happy. I am saving time and energy."

'Without the machines, you cannot stop it'

Although the number of happy seeders has increased from just 100 to around 10,000 within the past decade, the machines are still only used on 20% of the land cultivated each year. In the rest of the region, stubble burning persists. 

"We are trying to stop the stubble burning, but it takes time," Dr Jat explains. ”In two years, we cannot stop this residue burning in a 5m hectare area."

He worries about what will happen when the government funding ends next year, and farmers are left without subsidies to buy the new machinery. 

With the pollution crisis increasing year-on-year however, investment in agricultural technology is becoming more of a priority for governments and NGOs. 

"If the funding comes again, then we can reduce the stubble burning in a significant area," Dr Jat says. "Because you need the machines. Without the machines you cannot stop it."

DW recommends

Diwali fireworks worsen Delhi's hazardous air pollution

Air pollution in New Delhi has spiked after India's biggest fireworks party of the year. Residents woke up to a pall of grey left behind by acrid smoke from fireworks that remained trapped in the city's cool air. (28.10.2019)  

India's youth want cleaner air, better infrastructure

Elections in India usually center around communities, religion, jobs and development. But political parties need to focus on reducing pollution and reining in the environmental crisis, young people say. (11.03.2019)  

Fed up with fly ash, India villagers fight back against power plants

A mix of pulverized coal and toxic gases – known as fly ash – are polluting the air and water near power plants in southeast India. Villagers have decided to fight back. Karthikeyan Hemalatha reports from Chennai. (13.02.2019)  

The disappearance of India's Aravali Hills

New Delhi construction is fueling the devastation of India's ancient Aravali Hills, impacting water, desertification and air pollution. (25.07.2019)  

Audios and videos on the topic

World in Progress: Ensuring the future of wheat  

Mumbai - the fight against waste  

Delhi smog lingers  

Related content

Delhi smog lingers 06.11.2019

The Indian capital Delhi has been exposed to weeks of choking smog. The air pollution crisis is increasing pressure on the government to act. Now even the Supreme Court has weighed in.

Indien Verschmutzung

India: New Delhi schools reopen as threat of toxic smog recedes 06.11.2019

Schools in the Indian capital reopened their doors on Wednesday after air pollution caused a public health emergency to be declared last week. But concerns around poor air and water quality levels are mounting.

Bildergalerie Indien Smog

New Delhi chokes under blanket of smog 04.11.2019

Indian authorities have imposed new restrictions on private cars in the capital to try and bring down pollution levels. The blanket of smog led Delhi's chief minister to compare the city to a gas chamber.

Advertisement

New environment podcast

On the Green Fence is a new entertaining environemental Podcast-miniseries

Listen to our new podcast!

Gabriel and Neil go green, taking an open-minded, relevant and entertaining approach to various environmental issues.  

Radio

Themenbild Living Planet

Subscribe to DW's environment podcast

DW's half-hour radio show and podcast brings you environment stories from around the globe.  

Eco@Africa

Eco Africa's Nneota Egbe

Welcome to the latest edition of Eco Africa

On this week's show: Waterless toilets for a Kenyan slum and creative innovations in rural Tanzania.  

Eco@India

DW Eco India (Sendungslogo)

Eco India – The Environment Magazine

This week's Eco India is all about waste – and how to turn it into something useful.  

Global Ideas

Indien Schriftsteller Amitav Ghosh (picture-alliance/Eidon/MAXPPP/dpa/D. Giagnori)

What the West doesn't get about the climate crisis

Indian author Amitav Ghosh tells DW about the different perceptions of the climate crisis in the East and West.  