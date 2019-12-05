India: Police shoot dead 4 suspects in rape and murder case

Four men were shot and killed by police as they attempted to escape during a visit to a crime scene in Hyderabad, said an Indian police official on Friday.

They were suspected of raping and killing a 27-year-old veterinary doctor. The case sparked protests across India after her burned body was found last week in an underpass the day after she went missing.

Two policemen were also reportedly injured in Friday's incident that took place at around 3.30 a.m. local time (22:00 UTC).

Suspects tried to grab a firearm

The police took the suspects to the scene to reconstruct the crime scene, the rape and the area where the victim was burned around 0.5 kilometers away, Shreedhan, an official in the police commissioner's office, told AP news agency.

During the visit, the suspects tried to grab one of the firearms belonging to a police officer and escape, said a police official who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Earlier, BBC Telugu quoted police, saying the men were shot after they tried to attack officers at the scene of the crime.

Women praise police

Indian politician Shobha Karandlaje of the BJP party congratulated the police before adding "the country needs to protect our daughters, perpetrators must be given stringent punishments!"

Asha Devi, a mother whose daughter was raped and subsequently died in 2012 in another high-profile case also praised the police saying that they "did a great job," according to ANI, south Asian news agency.

The fatal shooting of the rape suspects comes a day after a rape victim in Uttar Pradesh, northern India, was set on fire as she made her way to a rape hearing.

Women in India are calling for more to be done to ensure their safety in the country.

Read more: Is India the worst place in the world to be a woman?

kmm/rt (AP/ Reuters)

