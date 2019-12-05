India: Police shoot dead 4 suspects in rape and murder case

Police in the southern city of Hyderabad shot the four men accused of raping and killing a vet in the southern city of Hyderabad. The suspects had tried to snatch the officers' weapons during a reenactment of the crime.
Four suspected rapists were shot and killed by police as they attempted to escape during a visit to a crime scene in Hyderabad, said an Indian police official on Friday.
The men were suspected of raping and killing a 27-year-old veterinary doctor. The case sparked protests across India after her burned body was found last week in a Hyderabad underpass the day after she went missing.
Two policemen were also reportedly injured in Friday's incident that took place at around 3.30 a.m. local time (22:00 UTC).
Suspects tried to grab a firearm
The police took the suspects to the scene to reconstruct the crime scene, the rape and the area where the victim was burned around 0.5 kilometers away, Shreedhan, an official in the police commissioner's office, told AP news agency.
During the visit, the suspects tried to grab one of the firearms belonging to a police officer and escape, said a police official who spoke on condition of anonymity.
Indian politician Shobha Karandlaje of the BJP party congratulated the police before adding "the country needs to protect our daughters, perpetrators must be given stringent punishments!"
Read more: Is India the worst place in the world to be a woman?
kmm/rt (AP/ Reuters)
Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. Sign up to receive it directly here.
The girl was on her way to the court when a group of men, including two of her accused rapists, dragged her to a nearby field and set her on fire. Another rape case in India last week caused huge uproar in the country. (05.12.2019)
Six men have been convicted of involvement in the rape and murder of an 8-year-old Muslim girl. The case has sparked racial tensions between Muslim nomads and local Hindus. (10.06.2019)