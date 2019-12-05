India: Police shoot dead 4 suspects in rape and murder case

Four suspected rapists were shot and killed by police as they attempted to escape during a visit to a crime scene in Hyderabad, said an Indian police official on Friday.

The men were suspected of raping and killing a 27-year-old veterinary doctor. The case sparked protests across India after her burned body was found last week in a Hyderabad underpass the day after she went missing.

Two policemen were also reportedly injured in Friday's incident that took place at around 3.30 a.m. local time (22:00 UTC).

Suspects tried to grab a firearm

The police took the suspects to the scene to reconstruct the crime scene, the rape and the area where the victim was burned around 0.5 kilometers away, Shreedhan, an official in the police commissioner's office, told AP news agency.

During the visit, the suspects tried to grab one of the firearms belonging to a police officer and escape, said a police official who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Indian politician Shobha Karandlaje of the BJP party congratulated the police before adding "the country needs to protect our daughters, perpetrators must be given stringent punishments!"

