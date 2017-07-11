India: Police seek arrests over farmer protests 'toolkit'

Two Indian activists sought legal protection after police issued arrest warrants for them on Monday.

Both of them face non-bailable charges for allegedly drafting a Google document designed to create and spread awareness about the ongoingfarmers' protests against agricultural reforms.

The "toolkit" was tweeted by Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg earlier this month.

Who are the activists?

Delhi Police sought to detain Mumbai-based lawyer Nikita Jacobs, and her associate Shantanu Muluk, who both work with the Extinction Rebellion group.

"Shantanu was not found at his house. We are still searching for him... When the investigation team reached Nikita's residence, it learnt that she has absconded," said Prem Nath, a senior Delhi police official told reporters.

The crackdown comes two days after climate campaigner Disha Ravi, 22, was arrested by the Delhi Police in her hometown of Bengaluru for editing and circulating the "toolkit" which authorities say is anti-government.

Police said that the three activists created the toolkit and shared it with others for editing.

"The main aim of the toolkit was to create misinformation and disaffection against the lawfully enacted government", Nath said.

Alleged links to separatist group

Police also said that the three activists were in contact with a Canada-based organization, Poetic Justice Foundation, which allegedly supports the Khalistani movement to create an independent state in Sikh-dominated regions of India.

They claimed the activists attended a Zoom call with one of the founders of the organization days before the Republic Day on January 26. During this call, they chalked out a plan to organize a "tweet storm" on the farmers' Republic Day tractor rally.

International celebrities show support for India's protesting farmers India slams international celebrities Celebrities including singer Rihanna, climate change activist Greta Thunberg, US lawyer and activist Meena Harris — the niece of Vice President Kamala Harris — and lawmakers in the UK and the US have backed the protesting farmers in posts on social media. The Indian government slammed them for endorsing the huge farmers' protests against new agricultural laws.

International celebrities show support for India's protesting farmers Contentious agriculture laws In September 2020, India's parliament passed three controversial agriculture bills aimed at liberalizing the country's farm sector. They were subsequently signed into law, sparking farmers' protests across the country. The government argued that the new laws will give freedom to farmers to sell their produce outside regulated markets and enter into contracts with buyers at a pre-agreed price.

International celebrities show support for India's protesting farmers What are the protests about? Farmers' associations say the legislation does not guarantee the acquisition of farm produce at the minimum support price, thus leaving them at the mercy of corporations that are now expected to enter the country's troubled farming sector. Violence erupted on January 26 during a tractor parade. Since then there have been sporadic skirmishes between protesters, police and anti-farmer groups.

International celebrities show support for India's protesting farmers Rihanna The Barbadian pop star is among one of the international celebrities who expressed solidarity with India's protesting farmers. She tweeted: "Why are we not talking about it?" referring to the demonstrations. Rihanna's tweet has drawn a global outpouring of support. On the contrary, many Indian celebrities defend Prime Minister Narendra Modi's farming policies.

International celebrities show support for India's protesting farmers Greta Thunberg The 18-year-old climate activist shared a piece of news on Twitter about the internet shutdown in some parts of Delhi and wrote: "We stand in solidarity with the #Farmers Protest in India." Thunberg's message of support for Indian farmers angered the ruling Hindu nationalist BJP party's supporters, who condemned her stance.

International celebrities show support for India's protesting farmers Justin Trudeau The Canadian prime minister is one of the few heads of state who have expressed support to protesting farmers. In December 2020, Trudeau described the situation as "worrisome." The Indian Foreign Ministry said that Trudeau's remark was an "unacceptable interference in India's internal affairs."

International celebrities show support for India's protesting farmers Amanda Cerny The well-known Instagram influencer shared a picture of three Indian women on her account along with this caption: "The world is watching. You don't have to be Indian or Punjabi or South Asian to understand the issue. All you have to do is care about humanity. Always demand freedom of speech, freedom of the press, basic human and civil rights-equity and dignity for workers."

International celebrities show support for India's protesting farmers Meena Harris "We all should be outraged by India's internet shutdowns and paramilitary violence against farmer protesters," tweeted Meena Harris, a lawyer and niece of US Vice President Kamala Harris.

International celebrities show support for India's protesting farmers Jim Costa US Democrat Jim Costa also lent his support to protesting Indian farmers. "The unfolding events in India are troubling. As a member of the Foreign Affairs Committee, I am closely monitoring the situation. The right to peaceful protest must always be respected," he said.

International celebrities show support for India's protesting farmers Rupi Kaur Kaur is a blogger best known for her short poems. In a Twitter post, she thanked Rihanna for highlighting the farmers' plight. More than half of India's farmers are reportedly in debt, with 20,638 committing suicide in 2018 and 2019, according to India's National Crime Records Bureau.

International celebrities show support for India's protesting farmers John Cusack John Cusack, an American actor and activist, has been supporting the Indian farmers' movement since January. He has been regularly tweeting messages in support of the protesting farmers. Author: Akanksha Saxena



"There were around 60-70 people in this meeting. They discussed the modalities of Republic Day preparations. Following this meeting, a toolkit was made," a police officer was quoted as saying by the Indian Express newspaper.

Arrest sparks outrage

Opposition politicians and social activist criticized the arrest of Disha Ravi.

"The arrest and the manner of arrest of green activist Disha Ravi shows clearly the intensifying Murder Of Democracy in India. But the young in India cannot be silenced. More power to them," said Jairam Ramesh, an opposition lawmaker and former union minister.

Dozens of people, including prominent historian Ramachandra Guha demonstrated in Bengaluru on Monday calling for Ravi's immediate release. Similar protests were held in Mumbai.

AFP contributed to this report

