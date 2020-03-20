India police arrest 110 suspects over deadly mob lynching

The mob mistook three men for being thieves before launching the fatal attack. The attack is the latest of a string of mob lynching incidents over the past year in India.
Police in the Indian state of Maharashtra said Monday that 110 people were arrested for their involvement in a deadly mob attack that saw three men beaten to death last week.
On the night of April 16, the men were travelling by car through Gadchinchale village, in Palghar district, when they were attacked by an angry mob who mistook them for thieves.
The mob was reportedly mobilized using social media, where the rumor is also believed to have originated.
The state government has ordered a probe into the incident and suspended two policemen.
Latest of a string of mob attacks
Mob violence has led to the deaths of hundreds of people in recent years. On several occasions, mobs were mobilized after hearing misinformation spread on digital platforms, particularly on WhatsApp. Here are five instances of mob lynching in India over the last year:
