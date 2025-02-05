India: PM Narendra Modi takes holy dip at Maha Kumbh Mela

Modi took a ritual bath on a visit to the Maha Kumbh Mela, a week after a deadly crush at the world's largest gathering.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday took a dip in Hindu holy waters in the northern city of Prayagraj, which is hosting the Maha Kumbh Mela — the largest gathering in the world.

Visuals showed Modi stepping into river waters and offering prayers as priests delivered vedic chants over loudspeakers.

What is the Maha Kumbh Mela?

The festival, which takes place every 12 years in the state of Uttar Pradesh, witnesses millions of devout Hindus congregating over a period of 45 days at the confluence of the holy rivers Ganges, Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati to bathe in the water.

Hindus believe that taking a dip in the waters would cleanse their past sins and liberate them from the cycle of rebirth, helping them attain salvation.

According to authorities, some 400 million people are expected to attend the event this year which concludes on February 26.

India's Hindu holy men bathe at Kumbh Mela pilgrimage To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Modi's visit in wake of deadly stampede

Modi's visit comes a week after a stampede at the gathering left dozens of people dead.

While official figures put the death toll at 30, opposition leaders have claimed that the numbers are much higher.

They have accused Modi's federal government and his Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party's government in Uttar Pradesh of hiding numbers and details on the incident.

The prime minister's visit also coincided with local elections kicking off in the Indian capital Delhi.

Edited by: Wesley Dockery