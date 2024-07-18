India: Passenger train derails in Uttar Pradesh

At least one person was killed and several were wounded, local media reported. India's rail network has seen many fatal accidents in recent years.

At least one passenger was killed and several were injured after ten coaches derailed in India's northern state of Uttar Pradesh on Thursday, local media reported. The train is believed to have jumped its tracks.

Television footage showed passengers sitting outside the Chandigarh-Dibrugarh

Express, which connects northern India to Assam in the east, with piles of luggage.

"The train accident in Gonda district is extremely sad," Uttar Pradesh state chief minister Yogi Adityanath posted on social media platform X.

"District administration officials have been directed to carry out relief and rescue operations on a war footing and to take the injured to the hospital," he added.

India's railway network remains the most popular form of transportation in country, but it is not well funded and deadly accidents have become common in recent years.

Last year, nearly 300 people were killed when a passenger train collided with a stationary freight train.

This is a developing story...

