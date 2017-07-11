 India, Pakistan agree to stop firing at Kashmir border | News | DW | 25.02.2021

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

India, Pakistan agree to stop firing at Kashmir border

Pakistan and India have pledged to end all firing along their disputed Kashmir frontier. The state of Jammu and Kashmir has been at the center of a dispute between the two countries for more than 70 years.

India's Border Security Force (BSF) soldiers patrol along the India-Pakistan border in Akhnoor near Jammu. Archive image from 2019.

Kashmir has been disputed by India and Pakistan since 1947

Military leaders in India and Pakistan have announced an agreement to stop cross-border firing on the disputed Line of Control in Kashmir.

Exchange of gunfire has become more prevalent in recent months and the military operational heads of the two countries spoke by phone on Thursday, seeking to calm the situation.

The pair agreed to discuss each other's concerns, a joint statement from the military leaders said.

Watch video 02:17

One year since Kashmir autonomy revocation

Seeking 'sustainable peace'

"The Director Generals of Military Operations of India and Pakistan (DGsMO) held discussions over the established mechanism of hotline contact," the statement began. "The two sides reviewed the situation along the Line of Control and all other sectors in a free, frank and cordial atmosphere."

"In the interest of achieving mutually beneficial and sustainable peace along the borders, the two DGsMO agreed to address each other's core issues and concerns which have propensity to disturb peace and lead to violence," the statement said.

Watch video 03:40

A woman's perspective of the Kashmir conflict

Decades of dispute

India and Pakistan have been at loggerheads over Kashmir for decades, with intermittent periods of peace. However, in August 2019 tension was renewed after New Delhi withdrew the autonomy of the Himalayan region and split it into federally administered territories.

Most of Muslim-majority Kashmir has been divided between India and Pakistan since they became independent countries in 1947, with its remote eastern extremity controlled by China. Both India and Pakistan claim the region in its entirety.

Insurgents in Kashmir have been fighting Indian rule since 1989, with some estimates suggesting more than 70,000 people have been killed in the armed conflict.

  • The heavy influx of tourists this year has given new cheer to the people of India-administered Kashmir. It is a dramatic change for the tourism industry in the disputed region, which faced the double whammy of the coronavirus pandemic and harsh curbs on civil rights New Delhi imposed in the region in August 2019.

    Kashmir: Tourism rebound offers hope to businesses hit hard by lockdowns

    Heavy tourist influx in 2021

    The heavy influx of tourists this year has given new cheer to the people of India-administered Kashmir. It is a dramatic change for the tourism industry in the disputed region, which faced the double whammy of the coronavirus pandemic and harsh curbs on civil rights New Delhi imposed in the region in August 2019.

  • Located at a high altitude, Gulmarg is considered as one of the best places for winter sports in Asia. With its blanket of white, the idyllic hill station is seeing tourists again fill its hotels and ski, sledge and trek across its Himalayan landscape.

    Kashmir: Tourism rebound offers hope to businesses hit hard by lockdowns

    Idyllic hill station

    Located at a high altitude, Gulmarg is considered as one of the best places for winter sports in Asia. With its blanket of white, the idyllic hill station is seeing tourists again fill its hotels and ski, sledge and trek its Himalayan landscape.

  • Gulmarg was developed as a resort by the British nearly a century ago, and the region's eternal appeal with foreign visitors has made it a year-round destination. In summer, tourists meander through meadows, ravines and evergreen-forested valleys. In winter, they snowboard and trek on Asia's largest ski terrain.

    Kashmir: Tourism rebound offers hope to businesses hit hard by lockdowns

    A year-round destination

    Gulmarg was developed as a resort by the British nearly a century ago, and the region's eternal appeal with foreign visitors has made it a year-round destination. In summer, tourists meander through meadows, ravines and evergreen-forested valleys. In winter, they snowboard, ski, and trek on Asia's largest ski terrain.

  • The 2019 end of Kashmir's semi-autonomous status and an unprecedented security clampdown morphed Gulmarg into a ghost town. New Delhi also imposed a communications shutdown in the restive region to quell unrest after it revoked the territory's semi-autonomy and brought it under direct rule.

    Kashmir: Tourism rebound offers hope to businesses hit hard by lockdowns

     An unprecedented clampdown

    The 2019 end of Kashmir's semi-autonomous status and an unprecedented security clampdown morphed Gulmarg into a ghost town. New Delhi also imposed a communications shutdown in the restive region to quell unrest after it revoked the territory's semi-autonomy and brought it under direct rule.

  • The restrictions caused severe economic and job losses in Kashmir. It also impaired the already feeble health care system and paused the school and college education of millions. The Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industries pegged the economic losses in the region at $5.3 billion (€4.37 billion) and about half a million jobs lost till August last year.

    Kashmir: Tourism rebound offers hope to businesses hit hard by lockdowns

    Severe economic losses

    The restrictions caused severe economic and job losses in Kashmir. It also impaired the already feeble health care system and paused the school and college education of millions. The Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industries pegged the economic losses in the region at $5.3 billion (€4.37 billion) and about half a million jobs lost till August last year.

  • Last March, Indian authorities enforced a harsh lockdown to combat the coronavirus, all but halting foreign travel. But the pandemic made Indians reconsider their own vacations, with many of them deciding to travel to Gulmarg when otherwise they might have gone abroad.

    Kashmir: Tourism rebound offers hope to businesses hit hard by lockdowns

    Pandemic compounds woes

    Last March, Indian authorities enforced a harsh lockdown to combat the coronavirus, all but halting foreign travel. But the pandemic made Indians reconsider their own vacations, with many of them deciding to travel to Gulmarg when otherwise they might have gone abroad.

  • For the first time in 15 months, hotels are sold out till the end of February. For January and February, we have had 100% bookings in Gulmarg which is a good sign. We hope the trend keeps going upward, a tourism official told DW. Some tourists say they're visiting Gulmarg this time because of the COVID-related travel restrictions in places like Europe.

    Kashmir: Tourism rebound offers hope to businesses hit hard by lockdowns

    'A good sign'

    For the first time in 15 months, hotels are sold out until the end of February. "For January and February, we have had 100% bookings in Gulmarg which is a good sign. We hope the trend keeps going upward," a tourism official told DW. Some tourists say they're visiting Gulmarg this time because of the COVID-related travel restrictions in places like Europe.

    Author: Rifat Fareed (India-administered Kashmir)


jsi/msh (Reuters)

DW recommends

Pakistan: Anti-India rallies mark Kashmir Day

Pakistani leaders have expressed their support to the people of Kashmir, calling for the right to self-determination under a UN Resolution.  

Kashmiri man builds boat ambulance to help COVID patients

Dal Lake residents in Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, lack proper medical facilities. COVID-19 patients must be taken to a hospital across the lake, but not many boat operators are ready to carry them.  

Enforced disappearance in Kashmir — a mother's fight

Over the years, thousands of Kashmiri men have disappeared after they were forcibly taken away, mostly by Indian forces. Parveena Ahanger, whose son went missing, is spearheading a movement to find lost family members.  

Advertisement