India: Over 230 dead in massive train crash

Over 230 people were killed and hundreds injured after multiple trains derailed in eastern India's Odisha state on Friday, officials said.

The death toll rose steadily throughout the night.

As dawn approached on Saturday, the chief secretary of Odisha, Pradeep Jena, said that at least 233 people were dead.



Rescue efforts in full swing

The accident happened in Balasore, about 200 kilometers (125 miles) from Odisha's state capital, Bhubaneswar.

"Our top priority now is rescuing (the passengers) and providing health support to the injured," Jena said.

Rescue teams and emergency personnel were working to rescue survivors and transport the injured to hospitals, he added.

Major train accident in India To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

What do we know so far?

The crash happened around 7:20 p.m. local time (13:50 GMT) near Bahanaga Bazar station in Balasore.

The Press Trust of India (PTI) news agency cited officials as saying that three trains were involved in the crash.

PTI reported that the first to derail was the Bengaluru to Howrah train, which is known as the Howrah Superfast Express. Some of its carriages fell onto adjacent tracks.

Those derailed coaches collided with the Coromandel Express, which runs from Kolkata to Chennai.

As it derailed, the Coromandel Express then hit a freight train, officials told PTI.

Television images showed rescue teams trying to reach the survivors trapped inside mangled carriages, with scores of bodies laid out under white sheets beside the tracks.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted that rescue operations were underway at the site and "all possible assistance" is being given to those affected.

India no stranger to rail accidents

Despite government efforts to improve rail safety, accidents occur every year on India's railways, the largest train network under one management in the world.

In 2018, a commuter train drove through a crowd gathered on the tracks for a festival in nothern India's Amritsar city, killing at least 59 people and injuring dozens of others.

In 2017, over 40 people were killed after several coaches of a passenger train went off the rails in southern Andhra Pradesh state.

Most train accidents in the country are blamed on human error or outdated signaling equipment.

More than 12 million people ride 14,000 trains across India every day, traveling on 64,000 kilometers (40,000 miles) of track.

