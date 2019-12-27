India orders Norwegian to leave country for protesting

Norwegian holidaymaker Janne-Mette Johannson on Friday became the second European to be asked to leave India for taking part in protests against a new citizenship law.

The 71-year-old, who was staying in the southern state of Kerala, told the AFP news agency she was interrogated and told that she faced deportation if she didn't leave.

"Yesterday [Thursday], Indian immigration officials came to my hotel for questioning and I was mentally tortured," she said. "Today, they again showed up at my hotel asking me to leave the country or they will take legal action and deport me."

An official at the Foreigners' Regional Registration Office (FRRO) in Kochi confirmed to Germany's DPA news agency that Johannson had been asked to leave.

Checked with police first

The tourist, who had posted photos from the demonstration on Facebook, insisted she had previously been given "verbal assurances" from police that she could participate in the protest.

She added that she would now leave India for Dubai on Friday evening and then fly to Sweden.

European visitors to India receive visas that forbid participation in political events and protests, according to reports.

Earlier this week, a German physics student on an exchange program at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) in Chennai was also asked to leave for violating visa rules.

Jakob Lindenthal had also participated in a rally, apparently comparing the citizenship law to anti-Jewish Nazi legislation.

Photos on social media purportedly showed him carrying a placard saying "1933-1945 We have been there."

Lindenthal told DW that he saw it as his duty to "not only watch when things happen that one believes to be the stepping stones to a possibly very dangerous development."

Protesters welcomed solidarity

He added that his participation had been welcomed by many other protesters at the university campus.

The new law, which the government says eases citizenship rules for religious minorities from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan, excludes Muslims because they face no persecution in those countries.

Critics say the law discriminates against Muslims and is against India's secular constitution.

Nationwide protests, which have raged for two weeks and left at least 27 people dead, were set to continue on Friday with mobile internet shut down in places and riot police deployed.

2019: A year of protests, everywhere! Hong Kong's stability jolted Protests erupted across Hong Kong in June over the introduction of a bill to allow the extradition of fugitives to mainland China. The bill was withdrawn in September, but months later, protesters are still demanding full democracy for the territory and an inquiry into police violence. The rallies have regularly turned ugly and security forces have been accused of being too heavy-handed.

2019: A year of protests, everywhere! A million and more hit the streets The sheer size of the protest movement has put Hong Kong and Beijing's leaders on the back foot, amid accusations that China is undermining the territory's special status under the "one country, two systems" agreement. On occasions, more than a million people poured into the streets. Local elections in November saw a huge landslide for the pro-democracy camp.

2019: A year of protests, everywhere! Greta persists, the world listens Within months of schoolgirl Greta Thunberg's solo climate change protest outside the Swedish parliament, a new youth activist movement had grown into the millions. The Fridays for Future protests have unleashed more than 4,500 strikes across over 150 countries, including Germany. Thunberg's straightforward approach is credited with forcing several governments to declare a climate crisis.

2019: A year of protests, everywhere! Challenging religious discrimination in India India's Parliament passed legislation this month that offers amnesty to non-Muslim undocumented immigrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan. The move prompted nationwide protests complaining that the law discriminates on the basis of religion. Prime Minister Modi insisted the bill offers sanctuary to people fleeing persecution but many fear it will render Muslim immigrants stateless.

2019: A year of protests, everywhere! Iraqi says 'life is worse' since Saddam In October, Iraqis poured onto the streets to protest against corruption, unemployment and Iran's influence on the country's government. The demonstrations quickly turned violent, with some 460 people killed and 25,000 injured. Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi announced his resignation, fueling further anger over efforts to install an interim leadership, which protesters say is more of the same.

2019: A year of protests, everywhere! Fists of solidarity in Beirut Lebanon saw a similar outpouring of anger in October over plans to hike taxes on gasoline, tobacco and even WhatsApp phone calls. The protests quickly morphed into a wider condemnation of endemic state corruption and falling living standards. Despite Prime Minister Saad Hariri stepping down, protest leaders refused to meet with his interim successor and are demanding an establishment overhaul.

2019: A year of protests, everywhere! Iran fuel protests spread to 21 cities In November, Tehran was widely denounced for its crackdown on protests that erupted over fuel rationing and a 50% gasoline price hike. More than 200,000 people poured onto the streets of several cities and quickly turned riotous, prompting a strong response. The US State Department says more than one thousand people were killed during the bloodiest period in Iran since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

2019: A year of protests, everywhere! Sudan revolution leaves power vacuum Months of civil disobedience led to the overthrow of Sudan's longtime ruler Omar al-Bashir in April and threw the northeastern African country into a political crisis. Military and pro-democracy parties have since been fighting to secure power. Dozens of people were killed in the unrest. In August, the two sides signed a constitutional declaration to form a transitional government.

2019: A year of protests, everywhere! Latin America decries austerity Protests in Chile began just over two months ago, sparked by tensions over the country's political and economic system. Protesters are demanding an overhaul of the health, pension and education systems. Several Latin American nations saw similar protests in 2019, including Bolivia, Honduras and Venezuela, where attempts to remove Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro peaked in May.

2019: A year of protests, everywhere! France shudders to a standstill France's yellow vest movement has proved a constant thorn in President Emmanuel Macron's side. The movement originated at the end of 2018 when drivers from rural areas complained about a planned fuel tax. It then morphed into a catch-all banner for very disparate groups of disaffected voters. By December, French unions were striking and on the streets again, this time over pension reforms.

2019: A year of protests, everywhere! Catalonia independence fight renewed After nine Catalan separatist leaders were jailed by Spain's Supreme Court, a new wave of anger erupted, paralyzing the regional capital, Barcelona. Protests — which at one point involved half a million people — turned violent for six nights in a row. The general strike and accompanying unrest stopped transport and car production, even forcing the postponement of a Barcelona vs. Real Madrid match. Author: Leah Carter



mm/sms (AFP, dpa)

