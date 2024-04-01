  1. Skip to content
India opposition leader Arvind Kejriwal to remain in jail

April 1, 2024

Kejriwal was arrested earlier this month, just weeks before national elections in India, in a probe into the alleged corrupt allocation of liquor licenses.

https://p.dw.com/p/4eJ2X
Arvind Kejriwal leaves Rouse Avenue Court after appearing in a liquor case on March 28
Kejriwal blamed Prime Minister Narendra Modifor his arrestImage: Hindustan Times/Sipa USA/picture alliance

A court in India has ordered the prominent opposition politician and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, to be remanded in custody until April 15.

Kejriwal, leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), was detained on March 21 in connection with corruption allegations related to the city's liquor policy. He denied the charges.

His arrest weeks ahead of the general elections has sparked large opposition demonstrations

Supporters of AAP say he has been "falsely arrested" in a "fabricated" case.

More to come... Please refresh your browser for updates.