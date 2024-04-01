India opposition leader Arvind Kejriwal to remain in jail

Kejriwal was arrested earlier this month, just weeks before national elections in India, in a probe into the alleged corrupt allocation of liquor licenses.

A court in India has ordered the prominent opposition politician and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, to be remanded in custody until April 15.

Kejriwal, leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), was detained on March 21 in connection with corruption allegations related to the city's liquor policy. He denied the charges.

His arrest weeks ahead of the general elections has sparked large opposition demonstrations.

Supporters of AAP say he has been "falsely arrested" in a "fabricated" case.

More to come... Please refresh your browser for updates.