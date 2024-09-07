India: Olympic wrestlers join opposition Congress party

Wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia, who led protests against sexual harassment, are entering politics on the side of India's Congress party.

Indian Olympic wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia announced on Friday they will be joining the opposition Congress party, after almost a year of protesting against sexual harassment.

Phogat was given a ticket by the Congress party, which will allow her to contest the upcoming state elections for Haryana from the Julana constituency.

The Haryana wing of the Congress party welcomed the two wrestlers in a post on X.

Phogat, Punia say 'fight will continue'

"I thank the people of the country and the media, you supported me throughout my wrestling journey. I thank the Congress party, it is said tough times tell you about who is with you. When we were dragged on the roads, all parties except the [ruling] BJP stood with us and understood our pain and tears," Phogat told reporters in New Delhi.

"Our fight will continue and we will win, in court and in life. I am proud to be with a party that stands with women and against any injustice," she added, speaking at an event introducing them into the Congress party.

"The hard work that we did during the protests and in support of farmers, soldiers and the youth, we will continue that hard work for our country," Punia told media.

Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal told reporters said the two wrestlers "have not only brought glory to the country in the sports field but have also fought a strong battle against injustice on the street."

Sexual harassment protests

Phogat, Punia and fellow Olympic wrestler Sakshi Malik have been protesting against the former chief of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh since last year.

Singh was also a former member of parliament from India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He has been charged with sexual harassment and criminal intimidation in June last year. He has denied any wrongdoing.

On Saturday, Singh reacted to the news of Phogat and Punia joining the Congress by saying it was all part of a political conspiracy.

Last month, Phogat, 30, announced her retirement from wrestling. She had contested in the Paris Olympics where she failed to make weight for women's 50kg freestyle final by 100 grams.

She returned home to an emotional welcome from thousands of fans and wrestlers.

The state of Haryana is heading to elections next month. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's BJP is seeking a third consecutive term in power.



