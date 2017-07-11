India: New Delhi extends lockdown amid deadly COVID wave

India's capital, New Delhi, on Sunday extended its week-long lockdown as hospitals struggled with a shortage of beds and oxygen supplies.

India has recorded 349,691 new coronavirus cases and 2,767 deaths in the past 24 hours — the highest since the start of the pandemic.

New Delhi is the country's worst-hit city, with burial grounds reportedly running out of space due to a spike in the death toll.

"We have decided to extend the lockdown by one week ... The havoc of corona[virus] continues and there is no respite. Everyone is in favor of extending the lockdown," Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said in a video statement.

Is India receiving help?

The United States has said it was racing to send aid to the hard-hit country.

"We will rapidly deploy additional support to the people of India and India's health care heroes," US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Twitter.

The move comes amid appeals from some US lawmakers for the Biden administration to relax intellectual property rules.

India has been calling for a temporary waiver on vaccine patentsto allow more countries to manufacture jabs and accelerate their rollout.

India's longtime rival, Pakistan, has also offered to deliver medical supplies following a recent thaw in relations between the nuclear-armed neighbors.

"As a gesture of solidarity with the people of India in the wake of the current wave of COVID-19, Pakistan has offered to provide relief support to India including ventilators," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement late on Saturday.

What has the government done to contain the pandemic?

The Indian government has deployed military planes and trains to deliver oxygen to New Delhi, and waived customs on the import of oxygen and medical supplies.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday the government was fighting with all its might.

"Our spirits were high after successfully dealing with the first wave," Modi said in a radio address. "But this storm has shaken the nation."

Modi had declared victory over coronavirus in January.

Critics have slammed his government for allowing for big religious and political gatherings to go ahead, and for failing to plan for the devastating wave the country is now facing.

India holds Hindu festival Kumbh Mela despite COVID-19 fears Crowds gather despite pandemic The Maha Kumbh Mela, which is considered the largest Hindu gathering in the world, is held in a 12-year cycle, across four pilgrimage sites in India. This year, the festival is being held in the holy city of Haridwar. The festival, which is classified as an Intangible Cultural Heritage by UNESCO, is attended by tens of thousands of people under normal circumstances.

India holds Hindu festival Kumbh Mela despite COVID-19 fears A morning dip in the Ganges The chilly morning weather does not seem to stop Hindu devotees from taking a dip in the Ganges River at the Har Ki Pauri, an iconic ghat in Haridwar. Some experts had asked the government to reconsider holding the event, over fears that it could create an infection hotspot. However, authorities decided to go ahead with the festival, after establishing some new rules and restrictions.

India holds Hindu festival Kumbh Mela despite COVID-19 fears A negative coronavirus test result is a must Visitors have to register before attending the festival and submit RT-PCR test results that showed they are COVID-19 negative. Elderly people, children and pregnant women are being discouraged from attending the event. "We have set up rapid antigen testing centers at every entrance, and we will be testing people coming in," Gopal Singh Chauhan, an Uttarakhand State official, told DW.

India holds Hindu festival Kumbh Mela despite COVID-19 fears Little faith in the testing process Several pilgrims told DW that they had little faith in the testing process, but had chosen to attend despite the risk of infection. "Yes, it is a risk to attend the Kumbh Mela, but you could get the infection anywhere... Everything else has already opened up, so why should this event not be held? We are just here for some positive vibes," Shalini Soni, a pilgrim from Delhi, told DW.

India holds Hindu festival Kumbh Mela despite COVID-19 fears First auspicious bathing date of the festival Authorities said they would only implement certain restrictions on the days considered auspicious for bathing in the Ganges — the days when most devotees are expected. There are four auspicious bathing dates, or "Shahi Snan" throughout the festival. The first Shahi Snan took place on March 11.

India holds Hindu festival Kumbh Mela despite COVID-19 fears Holy bathing According to Hindu tradition, bathing in the Ganges washes off one's sins, and frees them from the cycle of life and death. The Khumbh Mela began on January 14, and will continue through April 27.

India holds Hindu festival Kumbh Mela despite COVID-19 fears Visitors say regulations were not enforced Online registrations went largely unchecked, and many attendees said there was a lack of clarity in the process. Some reported technical issues registering on the government website, while others said the mandate to present a negative RT-PCR test was not being enforced.

India holds Hindu festival Kumbh Mela despite COVID-19 fears Asking for 'freedom from coronavirus' "I think more people will show up, after they hear about how the RT-PCR test rule is not being followed," Pandit Mohit Dubey, a Hindu priest, told DW. "People usually come and pray for their health, families, children, businesses, or progress in work. This time, many people are asking the holy Ganges River to free them from the coronavirus disease," he said. Author: Tanika Godbole



What is the situation in India?

The 349,691 coronavirus cases reported in India on Sunday mark a new global single-day record. The country has more than 16.9 million infections in total, behind only the United States.

Amid the spread of a new coronavirus variant, the country's health care system is reaching a breaking point, with reports of medical equipment and oxygen becoming scarce.

Crematoriums and burial grounds are also overwhelmed by the new surge of cases.

Some 192,311 people have died of the coronavirus in India so far, although experts say the toll is likely a huge undercount. Suspected cases are typically not included and many deaths have been attributed to underlying conditions.

fb/nm (AFP, AP, dpa, Reuters)