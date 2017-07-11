India: Narendra Modi hints at Kashmir elections

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with pro-India politicians from disputed Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday.

The talks were the first time since New Delhi stripped the region of its semi-autonomous status in 2019.

What did Modi say?

The meeting was attended by leaders from regional and mainstream parties, including three former chief ministers who were among the thousands jailed on the eve of the end of the region's special status.

Modi posted pictures from the meeting on Twitter, suggesting elections should take place there soon. "Delimitation has to happen at a quick pace so that polls can happen and J&K (Jammu and Kashmir) gets an elected Government that gives strength to J&K's development trajectory."

The Kashmir state was stripped of special powers, including the right to its own constitution and flag in August 2019. It was also divided into two federally controlled territories: Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir.

India-Pakistan rivalry: Kashmiris pay a high price An unprecedented danger? On February 27, Pakistan's military said that it had shot down two Indian fighter jets over disputed Kashmir. A Pakistani military spokesman said the jets were shot down after they'd entered Pakistani airspace. It is the first time in history that two nuclear-armed powers have conducted air strikes against each other.

India-Pakistan rivalry: Kashmiris pay a high price India drops bombs inside Pakistan The Pakistani military has released this image to show that Indian warplanes struck inside Pakistani territory for the first time since the countries went to war in 1971. India said the air strike was in response to a recent suicide attack on Indian troops based in Jammu and Kashmir. Pakistan said there were no casualties and that its airforce repelled India's aircraft.

India-Pakistan rivalry: Kashmiris pay a high price No military solution Some Indian civil society members believe New Delhi cannot exonerate itself from responsibility by accusing Islamabad of creating unrest in the Kashmir valley. A number of rights organizations demand that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government reduce the number of troops in Kashmir and let the people decide their fate.

India-Pakistan rivalry: Kashmiris pay a high price No end to the violence On February 14, at least 41 Indian paramilitary police were killed in a suicide bombing near the capital of India-administered Kashmir. The Pakistan-based Jihadi group, Jaish-e-Mohammad, claimed responsibility. The attack, the worst on Indian troops since the insurgency in Kashmir began in 1989, spiked tensions and triggered fears of an armed confrontation between the two nuclear-armed powers.

India-Pakistan rivalry: Kashmiris pay a high price A bitter conflict Since 1989, Muslim insurgents have been fighting Indian forces in the Indian-administered part of Kashmir - a region of 12 million people, about 70 percent of whom are Muslim. India and Pakistan have fought two of their three wars since independence in 1947 over Kashmir, which they both claim in full but rule in part.

India-Pakistan rivalry: Kashmiris pay a high price India strikes down a militant rebellion In October 2016, the Indian military has launched an offensive against armed rebels in Kashmir, surrounding at least 20 villages in Shopian district. New Delhi accused Islamabad of backing the militants, who cross over the Pakistani-Indian "Line of Control" and launch attacks on India's paramilitary forces.

India-Pakistan rivalry: Kashmiris pay a high price Death of a Kashmiri separatist The security situation in the Indian part of Kashmir deteriorated after the killing of Burhan Wani, a young separatist leader, in July 2016. Protests against Indian rule and clashes between separatists and soldiers have claimed hundreds of lives since then.

India-Pakistan rivalry: Kashmiris pay a high price The Uri attack In September 2016, Islamist militants killed at least 17 Indian soldiers and wounded 30 in India-administered Kashmir. The Indian army said the rebels had infiltrated the Indian part of Kashmir from Pakistan, with initial investigations suggesting that the militants belonged to the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad group, which has been active in Kashmir for over a decade.

India-Pakistan rivalry: Kashmiris pay a high price Rights violations Indian authorities banned a number of social media websites in Kashmir after video clips showing troops committing grave human rights violations went viral on the Internet. One such video that showed a Kashmiri protester tied to an Indian army jeep — apparently as a human shield — generated outrage on social media.

India-Pakistan rivalry: Kashmiris pay a high price Demilitarization of Kashmir Those in favor of an independent Kashmir want Pakistan and India to step aside and let the Kashmiri people decide their future. "It is time India and Pakistan announce the timetable for withdrawal of their forces from the portions they control and hold an internationally supervised referendum," Toqeer Gilani, the president of the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front in Pakistani Kashmir, told DW.

India-Pakistan rivalry: Kashmiris pay a high price No chance for secession But most Kashmir observers don't see it happening in the near future. They say that while the Indian strategy to deal strictly with militants and separatists in Kashmir has partly worked out, sooner or later New Delhi will have to find a political solution to the crisis. Secession, they say, does not stand a chance. Author: Shamil Shams



What did Kashmiri leaders say?

Some regional leaders said they demanded the restoration of their statehood and limited autonomy at the talks.

"We told the prime minister that we don't stand with what was done on August 5, 2019," said Omar Abdullah, leader of the National Conference regional party. "We're not ready to accept it, but we won't take law into hands, we will fight this in court."

Other regional leaders did not explicitly demand a restoration of the special status, but did stress an early restoration of statehood. The regional representatives who were present said the federal government did not respond to the demand for statehood before elections.

The 2019 decision to revoke the region's statehood and semi-autonomy triggered large protests and angered local leaders who claimed they were never consulted.

"I spoke about the pain and anger and frustration among the people of Jammu and Kashmir since August 2019, about how they feel humiliated," said Mehbooba Mufti, leader of the regional People's Democratic Party. "I said people of the J&K are facing a lot of problems…even if they breathe loudly they are jailed."

Modi and the federal government did not agree to give Kashmir's special status back

Mufti said she told Indian leaders that New Delhi should also discuss a solution to the dispute with neighboring Pakistan.

Muslim-majority Kashmir is divided between India and Pakistan, both of which claim it in its entirety.

