India: Mumbai wall collapses onto shanties during monsoon

The wall collapsed in the early hours of Tuesday, killing at least 15 people and injuring 69 others.

A fire brigade official said: "Rescue work is still going on. So far we have rescued more than a dozen people."

Over 300 mm (11.8 inches) of rain fell over a 24 hour period in some areas of the city, causing mass flooding.

Residents were advised to stay indoors as schools and colleges were closed due to the rains which have been falling steadily for two days. Tuesday was declared a public holiday.

The scene around the wall collapse in Mumbai

The airport was closed and an aircraft overshot the runway shortly before midnight on Monday. The Maharashtra state government said only emergency services would be functional in the city on Tuesday.

Train services were reduced because of waterlogged tracks as motorists were seen pushing their cars through flooded streets. Passengers were stranded at stations overnight.

At the weekend, at least 15 people, including four children, were killed when a wall collapsed on shacks housing labourers during heavy rain in the western city of Pune, 150 kilometres (around 100 miles) from Mumbai, on Saturday.

Historically, Mumbai's mangrove cover has been extremely effective in helping to drain water, but much of it has been destroyed over the past decade to make way for high-rise buildings.

