 India: Mumbai wall collapse kills multiple people

News

India: Mumbai wall collapse kills multiple people

Torrential rain has caused a wall to collapse in the financial capital of Mumbai. The incident has left at least 15 people dead and 69 injured.

Wall collapse in Mumbai, India

A wall collapsed during torrential monsoon downpours on Tuesday, killing at least 15 people and injuring 69 others in the Indian city of Mumbai.

The structure fell on shanties in India's financial capital as disruptions to rail and air traffic meant authorities were forced to declare a public holiday. 

Flights from Mumbai airport were delayed after an airplane overshot the runway while landing, a spokeswoman for the country's second largest airport confirmed.

Read more: Experts urge more can be done to combat heat

Regarding the wall that gave way and the mission that ensued, a fire brigade official explained: "Rescue work is still going on. So far we have rescued more than a dozen people."

Wall collapse, Mumbai, India

Onlookers assess the damage caused by the collapsed wall following heavy rain in Mumbai, India

More than 300 mm (11.8 inches) of rain fell over a 24 hour period in some areas of the city, causing mass flooding.

The death and injury toll may still rise as rescuers sift through the wreckage in a slum settlement in the north of the city that is home to almost 20 million people.

"Rescue operations are underway and more details are awaited. A team of fire brigade and local police also reached the spot and took control of the situation," a National Disaster Response Force official told the Press Trust of India news agency.

jsi/aw (Reuters, AFP)

