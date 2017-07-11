India: Mumbai power outage affects millions, sparks train chaos

The Indian financial hub of Mumbai was hit by a widespread power outage on Monday that halted train services and caused disruptions for millions of people.

It was the city's first such blackout in more than two years.

The failure was caused by "technical problems" during maintenance work, the energy minister of Mumbai's home state, Maharashtra, said.

Power has since been restored to much of the city, officials said.

People resorted to walking on roads or train tracks to reach their destinations

Hospitals avoid blackout

Footage on local TV channels showed commuters walking along the train tracks after the local rail network — a lifeline for the city's 20 million residents — suspended several of its services. Police were also regulating traffic after lights at key intersections stopped working.

The state government requested that energy suppliers ensure uninterrupted power to hospitals, many of which are treating coronavirus patients. Mumbai is one of cities worst-affected by the pandemic in India.

Mumbai's international airport and the two main stock exchanges were operating normally, but the blackout forced Mumbai colleges to postpone their final-year exams, The Times of India newspaper reported.

Around 7 million people usually use Mumbai's trains every day, however services have been curtailed as a result of the pandemic

Mumbai locals took to social media minutes after the power failure began, sharing photos of people stranded inside unlit train stations. Many also made light of the situation, posting memes and jokes.

"Entire city in power outage .. somehow managing this message .. Keep calm all shall be well," Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan wrote on Twitter.

nm/rc (Reuters, dpa)