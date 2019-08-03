India moves to end Kashmir's autonomous status

The region, which has seen tensions rise in recent days, is set to lose its special status under new government measures. Kashmir has been claimed by both India and Pakistan since partition in 1947.
India proposed to remove Kashmir's special autonomous status from its constitution on Monday.
Home Minister Amit Shah announced that India would like to abolish the conferal of autonomy for the Indian-controlled region, telling parliament Article 370 would be revoked.
"The entire constitution will be applicable to Jammu and Kashmir state," Shah said, ending the state's rights to make its own laws.
What is Article 370?
The Article is a special provision in the Indian constitution that provides special status to the state of Jammu and Kashmir. Its revocation would lead to Indians outside of the state gaining the legal right to own property there.
But critics say such changes would lead to demographic transformation and have accused the Hindu nationalist-led government of wanting to establish a Hindu majority in the predominantly Muslim region.
Read more: Pakistan shows off military might after Kashmir dispute with India
Tensions and clampdowns
Earlier on Monday, Kashmir was in a major security lockdown as Indian government forces were deployed to lay steel barricades, place razor wires on roads, and cut off intersections in Srinagar, the region's principle city. Internet services were also suspended as a way of disrupting any potential protests.
House arrests
A number of state leaders were placed under house arrest in a sign of rising tensions in the region after Indian officials issued an alert over possible militant attacks by Pakistan-based groups.
Read more: Will democracy take hold in Pakistan's restive tribal areas?
India's government on Friday asked tourists and Hindu pilgrims visiting a shrine in India-administered Kashmir to "curtail their stay" and return home as soon as possible amid concern over security threats.
President of the Jammu & Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party, Mehbooba Mufti, tweeted that abolishing article 370 "will have catastrophic consequences for the subcontinent. GOIs intentions are clear. They want the territory of J&K by terrorising it’s people. India has failed Kashmir in keeping its promises."
Mufti, a former ally of Indian Prime Minister Narenda Modi, said it was "ironic that elected representatives like us who fought for peace are under house arrest."
Indian historian and commentator Ramachandra Guha said on Twitter: "To place two former Chief Ministers under house arrest is unprecedented and unacceptable. Would it happen in any other state of India? Is this how we build trust among the Kashmiris?"
Backdrop
Rebels in the Indian-controlled part of Kashmir have been fighting for three decades. The majority of Kashmiris support the rebels' demand that the territory be united either under Pakistani rule or become independent, while also participating in protests against Indian control. Roughly 70,000 people have been killed since 1989 as part of the uprisings.
India and Pakistan have shared a tense relationship ever since the British divided the subcontinent into a secular but predominantly Hindu India, and a Muslim-majority state of Pakistan. The partition sparked riots and communal violence across the region and led to one of the largest migrations in history.
jsi, ls/aw (AP, Reuters, dpa)
