India: Mosque caretaker a symbol of Hindu-Muslim harmony
Hanan Zaffar | Jyoti Thakur both in Varanasi10/11/2023October 11, 2023A Hindu caretaker who has spent decades tending a mosque in India, a nation grappling with communal tensions, talks about how Hindus and Muslims live peacefully in the pilgrimage city of Varanasi on the Ganges.