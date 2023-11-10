  1. Skip to content
India: Mosque caretaker a symbol of Hindu-Muslim harmony

Hanan Zaffar | Jyoti Thakur both in Varanasi
October 11, 2023

A Hindu caretaker who has spent decades tending a mosque in India, a nation grappling with communal tensions, talks about how Hindus and Muslims live peacefully in the pilgrimage city of Varanasi on the Ganges.

https://p.dw.com/p/4XPrp
