India monsoon death toll trebles

At least 125 people have been killed after torrential rainfall caused flooding and landslides in western parts of India, officials said Saturday. The figure was more than treble the 36 deaths reported on Friday.

Rescue operations were underway as teams struggled to get through sludge and debris to reach homes submerged in the monsoon.

The western state of Maharashtra is the worst-affected as it records the heaviest July rainfall in four decades.

"Rainfall in various parts of the state often coinciding with high tides and also discharge from dams led to various regions... getting inundated," the Maharashtra state government said in a press release.

With downpours lasting several days, dozens of people were reported missing near Mumbai, India’s financial center. The coastal state of Goa has reported the worst floods in decades.

Rescue operations underway

Four more bodies were recovered in Taliye, southeast of Mumbai, after landslides flattened most homes in the village. The state’s chief minister is set to visit Taliye on Saturday after a total of 42 deaths were been recorded in the village.

"About 40 people are still trapped. The possibility of rescuing them alive is thin as they've been trapped in mud for more than 36 hours," a senior official in the state said on conditions of anonymity.

Rescue groups were searching for victims in four other places in Maharashtra after largescale landslides.

"Around 90,000 people were rescued from flood-affected areas," the state government said in a statement, as authorities were forced to release water from overflowing dams.

A large area submerged following heavy monsoon rains in western India

Fears over climate change

While flooding and landslides are often reported during India’s severe monsoon season, harsh weather has impacted several parts of the world in recent days. Heatwaves have hit parts of North America, and China and western Europe, including Germany, have seen largescale flooding.

In pictures: Deadly extreme weather shocks the world Fierce flash floods in Europe Unprecedented flooding — caused by two months' worth of rainfall in two days — has resulted in devastating damage in western Europe, leaving at least 209 people dead in Germany and Belgium. Narrow valley streams swelled into raging floods in the space of hours, wiping out centuries-old communities. Rebuilding the ruined homes, businesses and infrastructure is expected to cost billions of euros.

In pictures: Deadly extreme weather shocks the world Extreme rainy seasons Record floods have also hit parts of India and China, overwhelming dams and drains and flooding the subway system in the central Chinese city of Zhengzhou. Dozens of people have died. The downpours have been particularly heavy, even for the rainy season. Scientists have predicted that climate change will lead to more frequent and intense rainfall — warmer air holds more water, creating more rain.

In pictures: Deadly extreme weather shocks the world Heat records in the US, Canada Intense heat is also becoming more common, as seen in late June in the US states of Washington and Oregon and the Canadian province of British Columbia. Scorching temperatures under a "heat dome," hot air trapped for days by high pressure fronts, caused hundreds of heat-related deaths. The village of Lytton recorded a high of 49.6 Celsius (121 Fahrenheit) — and burned to the ground the next day.

In pictures: Deadly extreme weather shocks the world Wildfires sparking thunderstorms The heat wave may be over but dry conditions are fueling one of the region's most intense wildfire seasons. Oregon's Bootleg Fire, which has burned an area the size of Los Angeles in just two weeks, is so big it's creating its own weather and sending smoke all the way to New York. A recent study said the weather conditions would have been "virtually impossible" without human-caused climate change.

In pictures: Deadly extreme weather shocks the world Amazon nearing a 'tipping point'? To the south, central Brazil is suffering its worst drought 100 years, increasing the risk of fires and further deforestation in the Amazon rainforest. Researchers recently reported that a large swath of the southeastern Amazon has flipped from absorbing to emitting planet-warming CO2 emissions, pushing the rainforest closer to a "tipping point."

In pictures: Deadly extreme weather shocks the world 'On the verge of starvation' After years of unrelenting drought, more than 1.14 million people in Madagascar are food-insecure, with some now forced to eat raw cactus, wild leaves and locusts in famine-like conditions. With the absence of natural disaster, crop failure or political conflict, the dire situation in the southeastern African nation is said to be first famine in modern history caused solely by climate change.

In pictures: Deadly extreme weather shocks the world More people fleeing natural disasters The number of people fleeing conflict and natural disasters hit a 10-year high in 2020, with a record 55 million people relocating within their own country. That's in addition to some 26 million people who fled across borders. A joint report released by refugee monitors in May found that three-quarters of the internally displaced were victims of extreme weather — and that number is likely to grow. Author: Martin Kuebler



According to a report from the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research (PIK) published in April, climate change is making India's monsoons stronger.

The report warned of potentially serious consequences for food, farming, and the economy.

"Since Indian society is overall affected by the monsoon in a very strong way, stronger variability produces problems for agriculture, but also for the organization of public life,” Anders Levermann from PIK and Columbia University said.

Indian environmentalists have also issued warnings that climate change, in conjunction with indiscriminate exploitation of fragile coastal regions, could lead to more disasters in the area.

