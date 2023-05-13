  1. Skip to content
Supporters walk to attend an election rally of the Indian National Congress (INC) in Kolar, India on April 16, 2023
Congress campaigned hard on secularism and accusing BJP of corruption Image: Abhishek Chinnappa/Getty Images
PoliticsIndia

India: Modi's Hindu nationalists set to lose Karnataka

12 minutes ago

India's opposition Congress Party is expected to win in the state of Karnatka — a major setback for the country's prime minister Narendra Modi and his Bharatiya Janata Party.

The Indian National Congress was on track win the state election in Karnataka, likely depriving the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of power in the only southern state it currently governs, according to projections published on Saturday.

If early results are confirmed, it would be heavy blow for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The leader campaigned aggressively and held huge roadshows in Karnataka in the build-up to the Wednesday vote.

Congress is set to win around 136 seats against about 64 for Modi's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), according to the Election Commission website.

Another regional party, the Janata Dal (Secular), was ahead in some 20 seats.

The full results are expected later on Saturday.

A party needs 113 seats to win a simple majority of the 224 in the legislature for India's eighth most populous state of some 64 million people.

By Saturday evening local time, the BJP's outgoing chief minister of Karnataka Basavaraj Bommai appeared to concede defeat.

"We accept the verdict of the people of Karnataka with due respect, we will take this verdict in our stride," he wrote on Twitter.

Modi's brand of divisive politics backfires?

Modi's BJP has been accused of sowing division across India between the Hindu majority population and the country's Muslim and Christian communities.

Compared with other parts of the country, those populist tactics haven't taken hold in Karnataka — one of the wealthiest states whose capital Bengaluru is considered to be India's tech hub.

However, some friction has been reported between majority Hindus and minority Muslims after BJP leaders and supporters banned girls from wearing the headscarf as part of their school uniform.

Around 84% of Karnataka's population are Hindu, almost 13% Muslim and less than 2% are Christian, according to the most recent census in 2011.

"The shop of hatred has been shut down," Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi told reporters in New Delhi, referring to the BJP.

Congress spokesperson, Radhika Khera, said the party's expected win is a "resounding reply to Modi's divisive politics."

Workers and activists carry a portrait of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of a rally in Bengaluru on May 6, 2023
The BJP mounted a major campaign in Karnataka with Modi himself visiting to promote its muscular brand of Hindu politicsImage: Manjunath KIRAN/AFP

Congress campaigned over rising prices and graft

The opposition camp built its campaign by targeting Modi's party over rising inflation, corruption allegations and poor infrastructure.

The Indian National Congress also promised electricity subsidies, rations to poor families, and financial assistance to unemployed graduates.

If the party wins Karnataka, it will only their second state victory in more than four years.

The campaign resonated with voters despite a defamation scandal over Modi's family name that forced Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to quit in March, and deprived him of his seat in parliament.

Gandhi is counting on a court overturning his conviction and restoring his right to run for office.

India's Gandhi removed from parliament

Four more state votes before national polls

Karnataka is the first of five crucial state polls this year that are seen as the introduction to the national elections due in April and May 2024 in which Modi will seek a third consecutive term.

Opposition parties are planning to form a united front to challenge Modi next year.

Congress was routed by the BJP in the last two national polls and is striving to regain its political prominence nationwide.

If the results are confirmed, Karnataka will be the second state Modi's party has lost to the Congress in the last six months.

In December, the Congress unseated BJP in northern Himachal Pradesh, a small state tucked in the Himalayas.

mm/dj (AP, Reuters)

Explore more

Indian politicians Satish Jarkiholi holds up a microphone at a political meeting

India: Opposition politician says 'Hindu' term dirty

India: Opposition politician says 'Hindu' term dirty

Politician Satish Jarkiholi drew criticism for saying the term "Hindu" comes from the Persian language, and its original meaning was "dirty and insulting." He later clarified that he did not mean to insult the faith.
PoliticsNovember 8, 2022
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Rome, Italy

Ukraine updates: Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrives in Rome

Conflicts2 hours ago
