India: Modi inaugurates contentious Hindu temple

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has inaugurated a grand temple dedicated to the Hindu god Lord Ram at the former site of a mosque. His Hindu-nationalist BJP has been hyping up the event ahead of election campaigns.

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi kicked off a consecration ceremony on Monday for the Ram Temple and unveiled a black statue of the Hindu god in the city of Ayodhya, which is believed to be Ram's birthplace.

Modi's Hindu-nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has set up lavish celebrations across much of the country. The rituals for the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple began at 0700 GMT.

Delhi has been bedecked in lights ahead of the ceremony as the BJP tries to drum up excitement Image: Salman Ali/Hindustan Times/Sipa USA/picture alliance

Inaugurating a Hindu temple on this particular site is polarizing event within India, as the temple is being built on land where a mosque had stood for centuries before being torn down by Hindu nationalists in the 1990s, sparking violent protests. The prime minister has tried to argue that the event is a bid for reconciliation.

"The Lord has made me an instrument to represent all the people of India," Modi said earlier in January, announcing that he planned to undergo 11 days of ritual fasting ahead of Monday's "auspicious" opening.

No expense spared, as election campaigns loom

The construction of the grand Ram temple cost around €166 million (roughly $181 million). The opening is significant for India and for the BJP as it's emblematic of the increasing influence of Hindu-nationalist politics under Modi's government.

Ahead of the opening of the temple, thousands of Hindu devotees danced in packed streets on Sunday in Ayodhya as blaring loudspeakers played hymns and religious songs.

Millions of Indians watched the ceremony on television, with news channels running non-stop coverage of the event.



Hindu devotees in festive moods have filled up the streets of Ayodhya Image: Goutam Hore/DW

Some 80 chartered flights have landed at the new international airport in Ayodhya for the partial opening of the temple.

The ceremony was viewed by nearly 7,500 people — including many prominent politicians, sports and Bollywood celebrities — on a giant screen installed outside the temple as flower petals were showered by a military helicopter.

“It is a matter of great privilege to be part of this divine programme," Modi wrote on X as he participated in the ceremony.

The temple, which is still under construction, will be opened to the public after the ceremony is over. Authorities estimate that some 100,000 devotees will visit the Ram temple daily.

Controversy surrounding the Ram Temple

The 50-meter high temple has been built on the land where a mosque stood for centuries before it was demolished in 1992 by Hindu fanatics associated with Modi's Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP).

Hindus meanwhile claim that the Babri mosque was in turn built over Lord Ram's birthplace by a 16th-century Muslim emperor.

The demolition of the Babri mosque triggered communal riots that claimed more than 2,000 lives — most of them Muslims. It also helped pave the way for more sectarian politics, marking a shift from India's founding priniciple of a secular political order.

The construction of the temple was even challenged, albeit unsuccessfully, in India's top court in 2019.

