  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Niger
Ukraine
Extreme weather
PoliticsIndia

India: Modi faces no-confidence vote over Manipur conflict

1 hour ago

India's opposition has accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government of choosing silence and killing the spirit of India in violence-hit Manipur, a state governed by his party.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Uyzd
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the opening day of the monsoon session of Parliament, New Delhi, July 20
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is yet to address the situation in Manipur directly, three months after violence broke outImage: Manish Swarup/AP Photo/picture alliance

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to address lawmakers from the floor of Parliament on Thursday, as his government faces a vote on a no-confidence motion.

The no-confidence motion was set forth by a new grand alliance of India's opposition parties led by the Congress party.

They have been demanding the prime minister directly address  the bloodshed in northeastern Manipur state.

Modi has mostly remained silent on the violence that broke out early May, with the state now teetering on the brink of a civil war.

He publicly spoke on the matter when a video, showing two women being paraded naked, went viral in July and sparked global outrage.

India: Manipur conflict fuels demands for separate state

Motion to force Modi to speak on Manipur violence

The motion does not pose a serious risk to Modi's ruling government as his alliance has a combined 331 seats in the lower house of parliament, the Lok Sabha.

Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party alone has 303 seats. To secure power, a party or coalition must control 272 seats.

The vote of no-confidence has been historically used as a tool to force a debate on a certain issue.

India is burning, opposition says

"If Manipur is burning, India is burning. If Manipur is divided, India is divided," Congress lawmaker Gaurav Gogoi said two days ago on the opening day of the debate on the no-confidence motion.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi told parliament that the army should have been able to stop the violence already. But despite the presence of troops, violence has festered for over three months.

Gandhi, who returned to parliament after being reinstated as a lawmaker this week, called for the firing of the state government run by Modi's Hindu nationalist BJP.

Minister of Home Affairs, Amit Shah, said Wednesday the government was deeply concerned about the violence in Manipur, which he described as a "dance of fury."

He rejected the opposition party's demand to fire the state's top elected leader, Biren Singh, who belongs to his party.

rm/sms (Reuters, AP)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Activists of the Tamil Nadu Youth Congress take part in a demonstration against ongoing ethnic violence in India's north-eastern state of Manipur

India: Further reports of sexual violence emerge in Manipur

India: Further reports of sexual violence emerge in Manipur

Following the violent sexual assault of two tribal women in Manipur state, more cases of alleged rape and murder have been made public.
CrimeJuly 23, 2023
Indien Manipur Gewalt gegen Minderheiten

What's driving the conflict in Manipur?

What's driving the conflict in Manipur?

DW speaks to journalist Tora Agarwala, who visited Manipur in July.
ConflictsAugust 2, 202307:29 min
Visitors look at a shrine with a large slogan that reads 'Wall of Remembrance' in Churachandpur, India

Rape in Manipur: A horrifying weapon in India's regional conflict

Rape in Manipur: A horrifying weapon in India's regional conflict

Members of the Meitei and Kuki communities are clashing over tribal rights in India's Manipur, with the conflict escalating into a series of horrific crimes against women.
ConflictsAugust 2, 2023
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Clothing store offering a sale in Nantong

China: Will more domestic consumption bolster the economy?

Business19 hours ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Ethiopian protesters waving flags and branches, marching.

Ethiopia grapples with clashes in Amhara region

Ethiopia grapples with clashes in Amhara region

Politics17 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

China Rocket Force Parade

China's military shake-up: Power play or strategy shift?

China's military shake-up: Power play or strategy shift?

Politics21 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Sunrise beyond the ArcelorMittal steel plant in Bremen

How Germany's political leaders want to fix the economy

How Germany's political leaders want to fix the economy

PoliticsAugust 8, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

A poster affixed to a wall showing a woman beating a crouched Russian soldier with flowers. The Cyrillic script reads 'I don't want flowers; I want my Ukraine." Yellow wattle flowers can be seen to the side of the poster.

How Ukrainian women are fighting Russian occupation

How Ukrainian women are fighting Russian occupation

Politics14 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

View of two surveillance cameras in Tehran against the backdrop of a giant mural depicting the spiritual leader of the Iranian revolution, Ayatollah Khomeini, and Iran's current supreme leader Ali Khamenei.

Iran ratchets up enforcement of women's dress code

Iran ratchets up enforcement of women's dress code

Human Rights24 hours ago03:29 min
More from Middle East

North America

Singer Lizzo on stage holding a microphone and her hands spread out to the sides.

Lizzo: New complaints of sexual harassment, fat-shaming

Lizzo: New complaints of sexual harassment, fat-shaming

Music21 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

Workers labor on the assembly line in the new plant of German auto company Audi in the municipality of San Jose Chiapa, Mexico

Mexico: Investing amid cartel wars and social unrest

Mexico: Investing amid cartel wars and social unrest

Business23 hours ago
More from Latin America
Go to homepage