India: Modi announces repeal of controversial farm laws

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced Friday in an address to the nation that he will be repealing three controversial farm laws.

Farmers in the northern part of the country have been protesting against these three laws for over a year. The speech was given right before Modi left for a three-day visit to India's most populous state, Uttar Pradesh, which is set to hold assembly elections early next year.

"We have decided to repeal all three farm laws. We will start the constitutional process to repeal all the three laws in the parliament session that starts at the end of this month," Modi said. He urged the protesting farmers to "now return to your home, to your loved ones, to your farms, and family."

Farmers and farmer unions, predominantly from the northern Indian states of Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh have been protesting at the borders that they share with capital city Delhi for a year.



