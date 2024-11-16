India: Manipur blocks internet, imposes curfew amid violence

The discovery of six bodies — believed to belong to the Hindu Meitei community — sparked anger in the eastern Indian state. Protesters targeted politicians as Hindu and Christian groups clash.

Internet and mobile phone services in the Indian state of Manipur were suspended on Saturday, and authorities also imposed a curfew, following the latest bout of unrest in the volatile region.

The state of Manipur has been the scene of violent clashes between the predominantly Hindu Meitei community and the mostly Christian Kuki community since May last year.

More than 220 people have been killed, scores are missing and approximately 60,000 have been displaced since the escalation of violence.

Mobs surround politicians' homes

The Manipur government announced a curfew was in effect in part of the state capital, Imphal, due to the "developing law and order situation."

An unnamed state police official told the Reuters news agency that protesters had gathered and demanded to meet lawmakers in the state capital Imphal.

"When their demands were ignored, they stormed residences, set fire to vehicles, and vandalized properties," the source told Reuters.

Homes of at least nine lawmakers were besieged by mobs, and four residences were vandalized.

Manipur authorities sought to descalate by shutting down the internet and mobile phone services.

"Anti-social elements might use social media extensively for transmission of images, hate speech and hate video messages inciting the passions of the public which might have serious repercussions for the law and order situation," a government notice said.

Protesters targeted the residences of politicians Image: REUTERS

Several bodies found

The mob violence began after six bodies were found in the region, which were suspected to be of Meitei community members who went missing in Jiribam district after a gunfight between Kuki insurgents and Manipur police last week

Three of the bodies were pulled from a river in Jiribam on Friday, while three more were found on Saturday, local media reports said.

Protesters took to the streets to condemn the deaths, burning tires and blocking roads in the capital city of Imphal on Saturday.

jcg/dj (AFP/Reuters)