 India: man takes child′s birthday party hostage, shot dead by police | News | DW | 31.01.2020

News

India: man takes child's birthday party hostage, shot dead by police

Subhash Batham was attempting to get authorities to drop a murder charge against him. He was out on bail when he held the 23 partygoers at gunpoint in an all-night standoff with police.

Crime scene in Uttar Pradesh

An Indian man was shot dead by police on Friday in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh after he took 23 people hostage at his child's birthday party. Local media reported that the man had a murder charge against him that he was demanding the authorities drop.

Police were able to rescue all of the hostages without injury.

Subhash Batham was out on bail when he arranged the fake party for his 1-year-old daughter on Thursday night. Once the children, who were aged between six months and 15 years, came inside, he bolted the doors and held them all at gunpoint.

Read more: India struggles with religious lynchings

"We had tried negotiating with him but he was aggressive, fired from inside the house and also lobbed crude bombs. The overnight stand-off ended after he was killed in a shoot-out," said police spokesman Anand Sharma, who added that two officers were injured in the operation.

"It was a night of panic and terror for the villagers, who were worried about their children," Sharma said.

Batham's wife was also killed on Thursday night, after villagers reportedly beat her to death and threw stones at her when she attempted to run away from the scene.

Indian media outlets citing police sources said that Batham had been protesting his innocence in the murder case, and was seeking revenge on locals who he believed had falsely accused him.

es/rt (dpa, AFP)

