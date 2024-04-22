India making new streets from old tires

Nature and EnvironmentIndiaIndia making new streets from old tiresTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoNature and EnvironmentIndia04/22/2024April 22, 2024As the world's third-largest car market, India has a growing problem with tire waste. While manufacturers and importers will have to recycle all of their end-of-life tires as of 2025, there are calls for the government to support green technologies.https://p.dw.com/p/4euyLAdvertisement