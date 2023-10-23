India: Journalists reconsider careers amid media crackdown

Police in New Delhi recently carried out searches at 30 locations to investigate claims of Chinese funding of Indian news outlet NewsClick. The raids are part of an increasing trend of attacks on press freedom in India.

India has around 900 journalism schools that produce thousands of graduates every year who go on to start careers in media.

Newly qualified journalists, who already have to deal with decreasing opportunities and low pay, are now faced with what many are describing as state-sponsored attacks on journalists.

The failure to retain promising young talent impacts students who dedicate numerous years to pursuing a career, and some young journalists say they are being discouraged before their careers can even get off the ground.

Journalists' struggle for free speech

At least 25 people were questioned at the start of October by police in New Dehli after raids on the homes of reporters working for NewsClick — a news outlet that has been critical of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Hindu nationalist-led government.

Indian authorities arrested NewsClick's founder, Prabir Purkayastha, and its human resources head, Amit Chakravarty, under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) "anti-terror" law.

The raids and arrests were part of a probe into NewsClick after a police report alleged that the outlet had received funding from China in exchange for publishing stories that criticized Indian policies and projects and defended Chinese policies and programs.

NewsClick denied the allegations and criticized the proceedings against it as "a blatant attempt to muzzle the free and independent press in India" — a charge dismissed by the government.

Various media rights groups and other organizations have expressed concern at the increasing use of the UAPA to target reporters who don't follow the Indian government narrative.

India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has faced repeated questions about the state of the country's media.

"Behind Bars," a decade-long study by the Free Speech Collective, highlighted that 16 journalists have been accused of UAPA violations since 2010.

Indian press freedom 'waning'

The struggle for free speech in India, for many young journalists, starts at university.

Doreen Bora, a 25-year-old journalism graduate, recalled an incident at New Delhi's Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) in which an esteemed professor was prevented from instructing for an entire year due to her political leanings.

"I recall being thoroughly disappointed because my institution was closely associated with the Ministry of Broadcasting and yet this happened blatantly," Bora told DW.

"My professor cautioned us that the concept of 'freedom' in journalism in India was waning, and we are entering a troubled time."

"Two years later, I am in the country's capital city, expected to live on the lowest salary possible. How long can passion drive me forward?" Dora asked.

Dora recalled how she witnessed protests and arrests during the movement against the Citizens Amendment Act, a law that was passed in 2019 to determine "genuine" Indian citizens.

"If people persisted in questioning and criticizing the government during the emergency, why are we unable to do the same in today's 'democratic' India?" she asked.

When covering politics becomes dangerous

Vrinda Sharma, a 28-year-old journalist, said she witnessed the difficulties faced by New Delhi Television Limited (NDTV), a broadcaster that pioneered independent news in India.

NDTV underwent government agency raids in 2017 amid allegations of money laundering.

Following financial struggles and substantial debts, the corporation was subsequently acquired through a hostile takeover led by Gautam Adani, an alleged pro-BJP industrialist.

"As someone who reports on politics, I'm starting to feel really nervous," Sharma told DW. "If police can arrest reporters who used to work for NewsClick, then I can see myself facing very real dangers in the future."

Saumya Rastogi, a 25-year-old who works for a prominent national newspaper in India, told DW that her department focuses on lifestyle topics rather than political ones.

"Therefore, I do not view news of attacks on journalists at a personal level," she said. "Nevertheless, I am interested in pursuing field reporting in future, but my parents often advise me against it."

Despite the difficulty, Sharma said she is still keen to continue her journalist work because it "contributes to a bigger picture."

"It's the sense of responsibility that keeps me going, even though those in power are causing this system to crumble."

Independent news outlets also often struggle to generate sufficient revenue to pay their journalists a decent wage.

Bora said deficient funding is a problem for Indian media. She recalled that a senior student at IIMC once said that "our duty as journalists is to occupy areas not covered by advertisements."

The government's targeting of news portals and labeling their funding as "terrorism" can also serve to dampen the dissemination of free and impartial information in India.

DW transparency note: India's NewsClick news outlet was a DW local media partner until December 2022, and was republishing DW content throughout the first half of 2023.