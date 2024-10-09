India: Industry leader Ratan Tata dies aged 86

The former chairman of Tata Group, credited with transforming the company into one of the world's largest conglomerates, has passed away in Mumbai.

Ratan Tata, the former chairman of India's sprawling Tata Group conglomerate, died Wednesday at age 86, the Tata Group said in a statement.

"It is with a profound sense of loss that we bid farewell to Mr. Ratan Naval Tata, a truly uncommon leader whose immeasurable contributions have shaped not only the Tata Group but also the very fabric of our nation," N Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Sons, wrote in a statement.

On Monday, Tata had said on social media he was undergoing routine medical examinations due to his age and unspecified medical conditions at a Mumbai hospital.

Tata took the helm of Tata Group in 1991, and during his over 20 years of leadership, he was credited with expanding and diversifying the company into one of the world's largest conglomerates, and a major global enterprise.

Tata Sons recorded a revenue of $165 billion (€151 billion) in 2023-24. Its first iteration was founded in 1868 as a trading firm by Jamsetji Tata.

