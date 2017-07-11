India: How are Netflix and other streaming platforms transforming Bollywood?

During the last two years of the coronavirus pandemic, over-the-top (OTT) media streaming channels like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ Hotstar have seen considerable growth in India and are reshaping the way Bollywood does business.

The pandemic dealt a heavy blow to the Indian movie industry — the world's largest in terms of the number of films produced.

Several films got stuck in various stages of production, and producers struggled to obtain revenues. That was until online streaming platforms took hold, offering an alternative to movie halls in shutdown due to COVID-19.

"OTT has come as a boon for Bollywood producers because their funds were locked for such a long time. They could just sell their films to streaming platforms and set the cycle rolling," film critic Himesh Mankad told DW.

"If it was not for OTT, we as an industry would have made a lot of losses as the theaters were not functioning and the burden of interest had piled up on films," he said.

Bollywood screenwriter Shokhi Banerjee says most producers now consider OTT platforms as important as theater releases.

"In fact, more important than theater releases, they have impacted the Bollywood business in a major way," Banerjee told DW, adding that the platforms have opened up another important avenue for monetization of content.

Watch video 02:07 Bollywood could take years to recover from lockdowns

Tapping into a new global market

The biggest change OTT platforms have brought to India is providing viewers with access to content from all over the world, says film exhibitor Akshaye Rathi.

"We are witnessing some phenomenal content from Israel, Spain, Korea and various parts of the world. That gives exposure to the audience and changes the kind of expectations that they have for their entertainment," Rathi told DW.

The plethora of content now available for Indian audiences has also made the market more competitive.

"The benchmark in the minds of the audience is content that they have watched from across the globe. That has pushed Indian filmmakers, writers and actors to pull up their socks and upgrade the quality of entertainment," Rathi said.

According to Banerjee, OTT also allows for a broader domestic viewership in a linguistically diverse country such as India.

"With the language options enabled, we as Bollywood people are also able to access regional cinema, content which never had that much exposure before. So on the content part OTT gives us a broad spectrum to play with," she said.

New platforms for politically-charged films

Streaming platforms have also offered new opportunities for Bollywood filmmakers, actors and writers. Themes that couldn't be explored on the big screen have found takers with OTT.

"OTT platforms have opened you up to all kinds of genres and we as writers and producers are free to tell our stories," she said.

"Themes that were constantly written off by big producers, saying that they won't work in films, like social stigma films or political thrillers were always kept on the backburners before. Now if one film producer will not take it then there are five other OTT platforms to take it," she added.

Watch video 02:35 Meet Aastha Khanna: Bollywood's first intimacy coordinator

Mankad says filmmakers will "always have the backing of OTT, because OTT players are risk takers."

According to Mankad, OTT has also changed the meaning of stardom in India. Some Bollywood actors who didn't make the cut on the big screen are now becoming OTT stars and building their own brand. A-list Bollywood actors on the other hand are increasingly starting to explore OTT to tap into a new market and reach a global audience.

Will online streaming platforms transform Bollywood?

The "battle" between Bollywood and OTT platforms is only going to get bigger, says Banerjee.

"It (OTT) has already transformed the Bollywood industry. Many blockbuster movies have found their releases on OTT in the past two years," she said.

"Even the big film producers are into OTT production now, they are looking at digital films instead of big budget theatrical dramas."

But for Rathi, the impact of streaming platforms will mostly be limited to satellite channels on television.

"I don't see it as competition. Both will complement each other," he said.

Mankad agrees. "There will be a parallel concept of stardom. But will it be a competitor to the big screen? I don't think so."

"When movies like 'Sooryavanshi,' 'Pushpa' and '83' were released, the conversation around OTT was reduced because there is a magic that the big screen has and that will never die," he said. "At the end of the day you don't go to watch a film in theaters to watch the film, you go for the experience."

11 things that the pandemic has changed in the cinema world Hollywood now shooting Down Under Australia has the virus largely under control. That's pulling in filmmakers. Netflix, Disney Plus and Amazon are not shooting in Hollywood, but in Australia. According to the agency Ausfilm, which supports international film productions, 37 US film projects have been outsourced to the country. Stars like Matt Damon and Nicole Kidman are working in the Land of Oz.

11 things that the pandemic has changed in the cinema world The rise of streaming Warner Bros. will distribute its new films not only in cinemas, but also through streaming. At least 17 films will simultaneously be released in theaters and on the HBO Max portal in 2021, including "Judas and the Black Messiah" (picture), the "Sopranos" sequel "The Many Saints of Newark" and the superhero film "The Suicide Squad". Cinema operators are worried about the future of their theaters.

11 things that the pandemic has changed in the cinema world China dominates the cinema market For the first time in 2020, two Chinese blockbusters made more money in the box office than US films. The war film "The Eight Hundred" (picture) and another Chinese production, the comedy "Love You Forever," brought in more than $2 billion, according to the Hollywood Reporter. In China, the cinemas are open, even if only with a capacity of 50%.

11 things that the pandemic has changed in the cinema world Collapse of the US market Hollywood has recorded financial losses, and less high-profile productions have entered the race for the Oscars on April 25, 2021. Many films from Netflix and Amazon are in the race.

11 things that the pandemic has changed in the cinema world German films in New York Five German arthouse films were due to open in New York cinemas in 2021, including "Berlin Alexanderplatz" by Burhan Qurbani (picture) or the migrant drama "Exile." Now they have to assert themselves online. The films are part of the "Kino! Germany Now!" selection promoted by the German Film Office. Supported by the Goethe-Institute, the initiative aims to increase the visibility of German films.

11 things that the pandemic has changed in the cinema world 'Bridgerton' and COVID? After season 1 of "Bridgerton" topped the Netflix charts in 83 countries and was streamed by 82 million households — more than ever before — a sequel is now due. Since the series is based on many intimate scenes, Phoebe Dynevor, actress of Daphne Bridgerton, has great doubts that a second season can be filmed under current hygiene rules.

11 things that the pandemic has changed in the cinema world Rescheduling for the Berlinale The first major European film festival, which traditionally takes place in Berlin at the end of January / beginning of February, is being remodeled and rescheduled. Industry professionals will meet digitally in March, when the competition will also run. The award ceremony is planned for June, when the Berlin audience can watch the films. But only if the pandemic is contained by then.

11 things that the pandemic has changed in the cinema world James Bond in October The latest James Bond adventure, "No Time to Die," has been postponed again due to the coronavirus pandemic. The new theatrical release should now be October 8, 2021, according to the US production studio MGM. What is probably Daniel Craig's last outing as 007 has been pushed back by a year.

11 things that the pandemic has changed in the cinema world Films in the waiting room The film year 2021 will be different. Because many film releases have been postponed due to closed theaters, cinephiles could possibly expect a concentrated selection from spring or mid-2021. In addition to the new Bond film, the Marvel film "Black Widow" with Scarlett Johansson (picture) as well as the sequel to "Top Gun" with Tom Cruise are on hold.

11 things that the pandemic has changed in the cinema world Cannes postponed The Cannes Film Festival, which should have been held in May, has been postponed by two months, to July 6-17, 2021. In 2020 it was canceled due to the pandemic. The organizers only published a list of 56 films that they included in the official selection and held a symbolic "mini-festival" in October.

11 things that the pandemic has changed in the cinema world Coronavirus documentaries Already in 2020, there were documentaries about the outbreak of the pandemic in Wuhan. Now there will be a new contribution in 2021. "In the Same Breath" by Nanfu Wang ("Land of Only Children") tells of misinformation and misconduct on the part of the Chinese and US governments with regard to COVID-19. Author: Sabine Oelze



Edited by: Sou-Jie van Brunnersum