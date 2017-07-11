India: Hospital fire kills 13 COVID patients

A fire broke out in a hospital treating coronavirus patients in western India, killing 13 patients early Friday, officials said.

India is currently battling a devastating spike in COVID-19 infections.

What we know about the fire

The fire started in the intensive care unit (ICU) of a hospital in the Virar area on the outskirts of Mumbai;

It reportedly broke out at around 3 a.m. local time (2130 UTC) and has been put out since;

Of the 17 patients inside, 13 died and four were moved to other facilities, fire department official Morrison Khavari told AFP;

The cause of the fire is being investigated;

An explosion in the air conditioning unit of the ICU preceded the fire, the Press Trust of India news agency cited state government. Watch video 12:01 Share India's Outbreak Send Facebook reddit EMail Facebook Messenger Web Whatsapp Web Telegram linkedin Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3sR7K COVID-19 Special: India's out-of-control outbreak

Hospitals overwhelmed

Major hospitals in India have been putting up notices saying they have run out of room for more patients as medical oxygen and beds become scarce in the hard hit country.

India reported 332,730 new COVID infections on Friday, raising the country's total past 15.9 million cases since the pandemic began, according to the Health Ministry.

On top of the massive surge in COVID infections, India’s healthcare system has been hit by a series of disasters

On Wednesday, 22 COVID-19 patients died at another hospital in the same state due to an oxygen leak. Last month, a fire at a Mumbai clinic killed 11.

More to follow...

fb/rt (AFP, AP, Reuters)