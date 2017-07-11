India: Hospital fire kills 13 COVID patients

The blaze at a hospital in western India comes as the country grapples with the world's biggest daily surge of COVID infections since the beginning of the pandemic.
A fire broke out in a hospital treating coronavirus patients in western India, killing 13 patients early Friday, officials said.
India is currently battling a devastating spike in COVID-19 infections.
Major hospitals in India have been putting up notices saying they have run out of room for more patients as medical oxygen and beds become scarce in the hard hit country.
India reported 332,730 new COVID infections on Friday, raising the country's total past 15.9 million cases since the pandemic began, according to the Health Ministry.
On top of the massive surge in COVID infections, India’s healthcare system has been hit by a series of disasters
On Wednesday, 22 COVID-19 patients died at another hospital in the same state due to an oxygen leak. Last month, a fire at a Mumbai clinic killed 11.
