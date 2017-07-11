India: Helicopter carrying military chief crashes

The Indian Air Force said Wednesday that a military helicopter carrying defense chief General Bipin Rawat crashed in the south of the country.

According to rescue services cited by the French AFP news agency, at least three people were killed in the crash.

The 63-year-old chief of defense staff was traveling in a Russian-made Mi-17V5 chopper that "met with an accident today near Coonoor, Tamil Nadu," the Indian Air Force said on Twitter.

"An Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident," it added.

What we know about the crash

Television images showed the helicopter in flames as local residents tried to douse it.

The authorities have not confirmed whether Rawat was injured. But local media reported he had been taken to a hospital.

Three people were injured and taken to a hospital, public broadcaster Prasar Bharati reported.

There has been no immediate confirmation of the number of passengers on the chopper, but media reports suggest there were 14 people on board, including Rawat.

Rawat and his wife, along with some officers, were on board the helicopter headed to the army's defense services college, a senior army officer told AFP.

Who is Bipin Rawat?

The general holds India's highest military rank — the chief of defense staff. He is the first to hold the position, which the Indian government established in 2019.

Rawat is seen as close to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Several generations of his family served in the Indian armed forces. He has commanded forces in Indian-administered Kashmir and along the Line of Actual Control bordering China.

Deadly military plane crashes in India

Military aircraft accidents in India have left several fatalities in recent years.

In 2019, an aircraft collided with another one during drills in the southern city of Bangalore, killing an Indian military pilot and injuring two others.

At least five members of the Indian Air Force died in 2017 after an M-17 helicopter crashed in the northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh.

In 2015, 10 members of India's Border Security Force were killed when a paramilitary plane crashed in New Delhi.

Watch video 00:41 Indian air force plane crashes in Kashmir

fb/sms (AFP, EFE, AP)