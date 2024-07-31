India: Heavy rains hamper Kerala landslide rescue efforts

At least 188 people lost their lives in landslides as of Wednesday, triggered by torrential monsoon rains. The number of casualties is expected to rise.

Landslides in southern India's Kerala state have killed at least 188 people, authorities said on Wednesday, as heavy rains hampered rescue efforts.

The number of casualties is expected to rise. Rescuers resumed search operations for the 225 missing people feared trapped under mud and debris, state officials said.

The landslides on Tuesday, triggered by torrential monsoon rains, struck the Wayanad district, flattening houses and uprooting trees.

Most of the victims were tea estate workers and their families who lived in small houses or makeshift shelters. They were caught unaware by the disaster that occurred in the early morning.

Blocked roads and unstable terrain are hindering efforts, even as hundreds of rescuers are searching for survivors.

More than 3,000 people have been moved to relief camps, with the government providing food, water, and medical aid, officials said.

Meanwhile, the Indian Army has started constructing an alternate bridge after the main bridge connecting the affected area to the nearest town was destroyed.

Kerala's disaster agency reported that more rain and strong winds are expected throughout the week, potentially causing "damage to unsafe structures" in other parts of the state.

Scores dead after landslides in India's Kerala state To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

'One of the worst natural calamities'

Chief Minister of Kerala Pinarayi Vijayan said in a statement that the disaster was "one of the worst natural calamities Kerala has ever witnessed."

Amid more rainfall and strong winds lashing the southern region, Vijayan urged the public to "follow the instructions given by authorities."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences and announced compensation for victims' families.

Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi, who until recently represented Wayanad in parliament, said the devastation was "heartbreaking," but also called for "a comprehensive action plan to address the growing frequency of natural calamities."

In India, monsoon rains from June to September are crucial for agriculture but also bring destructive landslides and floods.

Blocked roads and unstable terrain are hindering efforts Image: AP Photo/picture alliance

ss, sp/ab (AP, AFP, Reuters)